Gorgeous sell out B&M drinks trolleys are now back in stock for summer and shoppers are obsessed with them.

B&M drinks trolley is back! The store has re-stocked its gorgeous sell-out drinks trolleys just in time for summer.

The budget retailer has not one but two beautiful trolleys available but you’ll have to be quick as they’re expected to prove popular once more.

If you’ve taken time to get your garden summer-ready with fringed garden hammocks, fire pits and patio heaters then you can’t wait to get family and friends round when the lockdown restrictions lift once more.

And a B&M drinks trolley is the perfect party piece when it comes to alfresco dining that will completely transform the way you serve your guest’s drinks.

First up is the Tromso Drinks Trolley in Gold with an RRP of £30. It features two beautiful glass shelves and a gold finish. W38 x D38 x H61cm (Approx.) There is also a silver version known as Karina Bailey.

But if you’re happy to splurge an extra £10, you can buy the Deco glam drinks trolley in gold for £40.

This second B&M drinks trolley version makes an eye-catching addition to your home, featuring two, mirrored shelves, set in an oval metal frame with castors.

It’s slightly bigger than the Tromso trolley measuring up at W57xD35xH70cm and it is available in silver or gold.

And shoppers can’t contain their excitement on its return. One shopper wrote, ‘I need a drinks trolley’ another put, ‘This was the drinks trolley I was telling u about’ and a third added, ‘I got this one in my tanning room. It’s awesome.’

B&M doesn’t yet do online shopping so you will have to pop down to your local store to see if they have any stock available.

Meanwhile, there is a Karina Bailey drinks trolley in silver that also costs £30. So there is plenty to choose from, the difficulty will be choosing which drinks to display pride of place on it.

One happy customer pointed out, ‘I’ve got this but compared to this ladies think mine makes me look like an alcoholic!’

Simply stock up on some M&S edible flowers for the Instaworthy drinks.