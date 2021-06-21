Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush slashed from £219 to just £54.99 this Amazon Prime Day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking to upgrade your toothbrush this Amazon Prime Day, Oral-B have you covered with an incredible 75% saving on one of their best ever models.

This Oral-B Smart 6 6000N toothbrush comes in three different colours – black, blue and white – and they’re all down from £219 to just £54.99 this Amazon Prime Day. As well as being a sleek accessory on your bathroom shelf, with the premium grade handle in a range of colours, this is the ultimate tooth-brushing experience. The brush removes bacteria by removing up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush and there are five different cleaning modes – daily clean, pro clean, sensitive, whitening and gum care – to make sure you get more than your 2 minutes out of the toothbrush.

Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush – £219.99 £54.99 (SAVE £165)

This Oral-B toothbrush helps you to maintain healthier teeth and gums with brushing feedback in real time, telling you when you’re pressing too hard and your two minutes is up. It comes complete with a premium handle design, five different modes to aid brushing, a timer, charger, three brush heads and a travel case. View Deal

Unlike most electric toothbrushes, though, this Oral-B Smart 6 6000N toothbrush has a battery that lasts longer than two weeks with one charge. So you won’t have to worry about it fading out on you when you need to use it the most. And this is all thanks to the Lithium-ION battery, which comes included in the kit.

