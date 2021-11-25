Save an INCREDIBLE £160 on Oral-B Smart Toothbrush with this Black Friday deal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Yes you read that right. There’s a HUGE 73% off this Oral-B smart toothbrush in the Amazon Black Friday sale – and we’re expecting it to be a sell-out.

For many, Black Friday is the time of year where we stock up (and treat ourselves) to some mega savings on health and beauty essentials. Be that bagging our favourite scent in discounted Black Friday perfume deals, taking advantage of LookFantastic’s Black Friday Clinique deals or finally giving in to those Black Friday GHD straightener deals. Just as important to our appearance and body is of course a pearly white smile. And we’ve found just the gadget to help you achieve one in a pretty amazing Black Friday offer.

The Oral B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush has an impressive 4.7 star rating on Amazon, and the retailer is giving savvy shoppers the chance to bag it with a whopping £106 this weekend only. Price aside, you know you’ll be getting a good deal with Oral B – the UK’s No.1 brush brand. Their specially-shaped heads and modern technology work to fight plaque, clean stains and promote healthier gums all-around.

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor – £219.99 £59.99 (save £160) | Amazon

This Oral-B toothbrush boasts up to 100% plaque removal and five brushing modes that prioritise gum care, whitening and sensitive teeth. It’s also got an in-built pressure sensor alert to tell you when you’re brushing too hard too. Ideal for men or women – it’s a steal with 73% off during Black Friday. View Deal

The reviews for the Oral-B smart 6 electric toothbrush certainly speak for themselves too. Just in case you need any further encouragement to shop this amazing limited edition deal.

“I have been using the Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush daily for just over 2 weeks now. I am super impressed by every attribute this toothbrush brings to dental care, and I’m truly regretting not investing and purchasing one sooner,” wrote one Amazon reviewer.

Another added: “The actual brushing of my teeth is excellent, my teeth do feel a lot cleaner after brushing with this. I have noticed a slight improvement with my teeth being whiter.”

The No.1 toothbrush brand also has a few more exciting offers to take advantage of in the Amazon Black Friday Sale. There’s a brilliant £85 saving on a 2-pack set. Plus the opportunity to pick up a kid’s Oral B electric toothbrush for just over £20 (RRP £49.99).

Oral-B Pro 3 2x Electric Toothbrushes with Smart Pressure Sensor – £139.99 £54.99 (Save £85) | Amazon

Bag yourself two Oral-B toothbrushes for under £60 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. Promoting deep cleaning and healthier gums, it features a two-minute timer. Plus 3 brushing modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – to help you (and your partner) achieve a pearly white smile. View Deal