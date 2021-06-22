Save 80% on designer perfumes, including Calvin Klein, Vera Wang and Hugo Boss

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Those looking for deals on perfume this Amazon Prime Day will be excited to see that there’s a huge 80% slashed off the price of many perfumes, from the likes of Vera Wang, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and many more.

Fragrances are now a staple of almost every major fashion house and each brand has their own signature scent, from Calvin Klein’s One to Vera Wang’s Princess. Easily identifiable in their trademark bottles, they’re some of the most famous scents in the world.

So with summer now here and the chance get out and about again, why not treat yourself or someone else to one of these iconic fragrances? Most of these perfumes come in either 30ml, 50ml or 100ml bottles and while we’ve focused on the prices for the larger bottles, the smaller ones are often on sale as well. So whatever the occasion, you’re ready to go with major savings on perfumes this Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day UK perfumes – at a glance:

Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette Fragrance for Women, 100ml

One of the best savings on Amazon Prime Day this year is undoubtedly on Vera Wang perfumes, like Princess. Now over 50% for a limited time only, this fragrances comes complete in the iconic purple glass bottle with a small golden crown on top. It would make a beautiful birthday present, with its base notes of amber and vanilla.

Vera Wang Rock Princess Eau de Toilette Spray for Women, 100ml

If you want something on the heavier side, go for Princess’ edgy twin – Rock Princess. Still sweet but with a darker edge, this fragrance has top notes of white peach, bittersweet red raspberry and bergamot. Heliotrope, rose and night-blooming jasmine also feature heavily, contrasting nicely with the bottle’s alternative black and white exterior.

Calvin Klein One Unisex Eau de Toilette , 100ml

Now over half off, this is one of Calvin Klein’s most recognisable fragrances. While only available in 100ml or 200ml on Amazon Prime Day, it’s certainly worth levelling up for the larger bottle. The most prominent scent in this bottle are the top notes of fragrance which include green tea, bergamot and cardmom. Low-level hues are the heart notes which are violet, rose and nutmeg. Amber and musk finish off this perfume to give it a balanced feel, suitable for both men and women.

Calvin Klein Obsession for Women Eau de Parfum, 100m

The smaller, medium and larger bottles of this cool Calvin Klein perfume are also on sale for Amazon Prime Day. One of the brand’s more traditional fragrances, this one comes with intense notes of heady, spicy wood and floral notes, combined with a sweetness from oriental vanilla and amber. Ideal for those who love a back-story with their fragrance and a vintage feel, as this perfume has been labelled “80s in a bottle” for how it captured the feel of life at the time.

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment for Women Eau de Parfum

With top notes of Lychee, heart notes of Chinese pink peony and base notes of musk, this really is the perfect summer scent. Now with over £50 off for Amazon Prime Day, this feminine perfume also contains hints of pomegranate, tasberry cashmere, warm rose wood, guava, romantic passionflower and nymphea.

HUGO BOSS Deep Red Eau de Parfum, 100ml

A nighttime fragrance in the oriental family, this Hugo Boss perfume is now over £30 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Top notes include clementine, blood orange and blackcurrent while the lighter notes are freesia, pittosporum and ginger flower. The scent of sandalwood, cedarwood and vanilla finishes off this fragrance and makes it the ideal scent for wearing on a summer’s evening.

HUGO BOSS Femme Eau de Parfum, 100ml

A lighter perfume for women, this one lands with citrus and floral scents. Down from £48 to £23, no one else has a deal like this one at the moment. Hugo Boss’ Femme lands with tangerine, blackcurrent buds and freesia, before oriental lily, staphanotis and rose petal take centre stage. Much like Deep Red, it then finishes off with musky notes along with apricot and satinwood.

Jimmy Choo Flash Eau de Parfum, 100ml

There’s also an amazing saving on this Jimmy Choo perfume for Amazon Prime Day! Now £35 off, this iconic fragrance is also available in 50ml bottles for 52% off. It has strong notes of pink pepper, tangerine, strawberry, white flowers, tuberose and powdery woods. So as well as making for a gorgeous scent for daytime wear, it’s easily transitioned into the evening.

Ghost Women’s Deep Night EDT, 75 ml

This floral scent, now with more than 50% taken off, is a sweet fragrance with notes of apricot and peach. However, it’s blended with base notes of white woods and vanilla to add an additional warming touch. It gives the fragrance an intensity, rather than a pure sweetness. Instantly recognisable in its moon-shaped bottle to represent the night, individuality and mytery, this is one of Ghost’s most-loved scents.

So whatever your mood this year, you’re sure to find something you love (with a BIG discount) this Amazon Prime Day.

Sign up to a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which you can cancel before the 30 days is over if you change your mind.

Best Amazon Prime Day Baby Deals 2021 It’s Amazon Prime Day on June 21st and 22nd – and there are plenty of bargains on offer. Save as much as 50% on baby essentials such as pushchairs, cots, car seats, carriers. View the latest offers