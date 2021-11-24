We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Playmobil advent calendar with 89 toys inside are just £13 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, just in time for the Christmas countdown.

If you’re on the hunt for one of the best non-chocolate advent calendars or best toy advent calendars, you’re in luck! The Playmobil advent calendar which has over 80 pieces is in Amazon’s Black Friday sale!

While chocolate advent calendars are delicious, there’s nothing more exciting than opening up a window in your calendar to a new toy! It will definitely keep your kids entertained while they wait to unwrap the best toys of 2021 on Christmas day!

The first of the two price-slashed Playmobil advent calendars come in an adorable Christmas toy shop theme, with everything from Santa Claus figures, to a little Christmas tree!

It also comes with a Christmas toy shop diorama, made of cardboard to really bring the scene to life! You get an incredible 89 pieces, all for just £13.87! It’s perfect for children aged 4+ and is amazing value for money.

Playmobil Advent Calendar – Christmas Toy Store

Playmobil Advent Calendar – Christmas Toy Store, Was £19.99 Now £13.87 | Amazon

What better way to count down the 24 days till Christmas than with the Playmobil advent calendar with a gorgeous Christmas toy store theme? Every day you will open a new toy to add to the scene, with 89 pieces included in total. View Deal

Customers have been raving about the Playmobil advent calendar in the review section of Amazon, giving it plenty of five-star ratings.

‘A great way to build up to Christmas. My little boy loved it and couldn’t wait to open it every day. He was so excited even when the things inside were very basic, he was elated when he came across the bigger figures. Highly recommend,’ one penned.

Another said, ‘This is amazing! My daughter loves it. Every day is something new to build into a Christmas scene.’

If your children are animal lovers, you can also snap up the Playmobil Farm Advent calendar with 76 pieces for just £12.74!

Playmobil Advent Calendar – Country Animal Farm

Playmobil Advent CalendarCountry Animal Farm, Was £19.99 Now £12.74 | Amazon

Inside you get a range of adorable farmyard animals like cows and pigs, plug farming equipment like a tractor and rabbit hutch! This calendar is perfect because you can play with it all year round! View Deal

Like the Christmas toy shop, you get a cardboard diorama of a farm, with filed and cute red and white barns.

One happy customer wrote, ‘My daughter loved this set, it was on offer at the time of purchase so it was an amazing deal. Opening one part of the set every day was a really good distraction on the build-up to Christmas Day.’