Save 43% on Amazon’s adorable Echo Dot for kids this late Black Friday deal

Still looking for the perfect Christmas present for the kids? Amazon has slashed the price of its new Echo Dot for Kids for Cyber Monday.

Get a great deal on Amazon’s Panda Echo Dot for Kids, comes with all the parental settings you’ll need to monitor what your little one uses the web for.

It’s the same every year: parents scurry to find the best toys, best Christmas games, and toy advent calendars that every kid needs.

But don’t let fears of a toy shortage ruin your holiday season; you can get the best Cyber Monday LEGO offers right now! If Barbie is more their style, check out our Cyber Monday Barbie top Christmas toys for a sale.

Echo Dot for Kids, Was £59.99 Now £33.99 | Amazon

The all-new Echo Dot for Kids is here! Amazon’s most popular smart speaker with Alexa, designed just for kids. Crisp vocals and balanced bass deliver a rich sound with this fun design. Children can ask Alexa questions, set alarms, and get homework help to help them learn and grow. Open up a whole new world of kid-friendly entertainment. They’ll have access to thousands of hours of kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational skills with the year of Amazon Kids+ included. View Deal at Amazon

Your subscription will automatically renew every month after one year for £1.99/month. You can deactivate your account at any time by going to the Amazon Parent Dashboard or calling Customer Service.

The new Echo Dot comes with simple parental controls. In the Amazon Parent Dashboard, you can set daily time limits, filter explicit songs, and review activity. Designed for those with crazy imaginations Alexa can play music, tell stories, and make phone calls to selected friends and family.

Because we all know how destructive our children can be at times, the All-new Echo Dot comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee. If it breaks, simply return it and Amazon they’ll replace it for free.