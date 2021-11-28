Save an INCREDIBLE £160 on Oral-B Smart Toothbrush with this Cyber Monday deal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Yes, you read that right. There’s a HUGE 73% off this Oral-B smart toothbrush in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale – and we’re expecting it to be a sell-out.

For many, Cyber Monday is the time of year where we stock up (and treat ourselves) to some mega savings on health and beauty essentials. Be that bagging our favourite scent in discounted Cyber Monday perfume deals, taking advantage of LookFantastic’s Cyber Monday Clinique deals or finally giving in to those Cyber Monday GHD straightener deals. Just as important to our appearance and body is of course a pearly white smile. And we’ve found just the gadget to help you achieve one in a pretty amazing Black Friday offer.

The Oral B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush has an impressive 4.7 star rating on Amazon, and the retailer is giving savvy shoppers the chance to bag it with a whopping £106 this weekend only. Price aside, you know you’ll be getting a good deal with Oral B – the UK’s No.1 brush brand. Their specially-shaped heads and modern technology work to fight plaque, clean stains and promote healthier gums all-around.

Best Oral-B Cyber Monday sale offer:

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor – £219.99 £59.99 (save £160) | Amazon

This Oral-B toothbrush boasts up to 100% plaque removal and five brushing modes that prioritise gum care, whitening and sensitive teeth. It’s also got an in-built pressure sensor alert to tell you when you’re brushing too hard too. Ideal for men or women – it’s a steal with 73% off during Cyber Monday. View Deal

The reviews for the Oral-B smart 6 electric toothbrush certainly speak for themselves too. Just in case you need any further encouragement to shop this amazing limited edition deal.

“I have been using the Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush daily for just over 2 weeks now. I am super impressed by every attribute this toothbrush brings to dental care, and I’m truly regretting not investing and purchasing one sooner,” wrote one Amazon reviewer.

Another added: “The actual brushing of my teeth is excellent, my teeth do feel a lot cleaner after brushing with this. I have noticed a slight improvement with my teeth being whiter.”

The No.1 toothbrush brand also has a few more exciting offers to take advantage of in the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale. There’s a brilliant £255 saving on their latest AI brush model. Plus the opportunity to pick up a kid’s Oral B electric toothbrush for just over £20 (RRP £49.99).

Other Oral-B Cyber Monday deals:

Oral-B iO9 Electric Toothbrush with App Connected Handle – £499.99 £249.99 (Save £250) | Amazon

There’s an incredible £250 off this high tech AI toothbrush – which boasts 3D teeth tracking, a smart pressure sensor and 7 smart brushing modes. It requires just a 3 hour charge and the set comes with a handy charging travel case – perfect for people who are regularly away. View Deal

Oral-B iO9 Electric Toothbrush with Revolutionary Magnetic Technology – £499.99 £244.17 (Save £255.82) | Amazon

With 3D teeth tracking AI technology – this is Oral-B’s most advance electric toothbrush yet. It monitors and guides your brushing and features a handy head replacement reminder. Tehn there’s the 7 smart modes to personalise your brushing: Daily Clean, Sensitive, Gum Care, Intense Clean, Whitening, Tongue Cleaner and Super Sensitive. Available at almost half price – this is one deal not to be missed. View Deal

Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush with Revolutionary Magnetic Technology – £449.99 £149.99 (Save £300) | Amazon

This impressive AI brush figures out your brushing style and offers tips for improvement for cleaner teeth and healthier gums. It boasts 6 different smart brush functions including gum clean and intense clean. And it only take 3 hours to be fully charged and ready to go. The set comes with the charger, a refill and a handy magnetic pouch – perfect for travelling. View Deal

Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush with Artifical Intelligence – £299.99 £89.99 (Save £210) | Amazon

There’s an incredible 70% off this Oral-B Genius brush in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. And it certainly lives up to its name – with the AI brush having 6 nifty brushing modes (including tongue cleaning). And if you need further encouragement: over 82% of people who used this reported overall oral health improvement after 6-8 weeks. View Deal

Oral-B Smart 4 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor – £129.99 £49.99 (Save £80) | Amazon

The Smart 4 Oral-B brush has a round head for healthy gums and better plaque removal. It tackles tough surface stains from day one and boasts a battery that lasts two weeks with one charge. The set comes with the handle, two brush heads, and a free travel case. A tidy deal with £80 off this Cyber Monday. View Deal Oral-B Pro 3 2x Electric Toothbrushes with Smart Pressure Sensor – £139.99 £54.99 (Save £85) | Amazon

Bag yourself two Oral-B toothbrushes for under £60 in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. Promoting deep cleaning and healthier gums, it features a two-minute timer. Plus 3 brushing modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – to help you (and your partner) achieve a pearly white smile. View Deal Oral B Cyber Monday kids’ deals: