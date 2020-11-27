We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Want to bag a bargain on booze? There's some great deals on alcohol this Black Friday...

Black Friday weekend runs from 27th November to Cyber Monday on the 30th

Find huge savings with Tesco, Disney, Ikea, Pandora, Argos

There are big discounts on KitchenAids, Nutribullet, toy deals and baby deals including car seats.

With Christmas just around the corner, Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on alcohol for your upcoming celebrations. There are loads of great deals on offer that’s sure to put a smile on everyone’s face this festive season.

Scroll down to see what’s on offer…

Black Friday alcohol deals – at a glance:

Aperol Aperitivo with Cinzano Prosecco DOC Non Vintage

Who doesn’t love a classic Aperol Spritz? Thanks to this handy bundle, you’ll have everything you need to whip up your own cocktails and you’ll save £3.35. We’ll drink to that! The bundle contains one 70cl bottle of Aperol and a 75cl bottle of Cinzano Prosecco D.O.C. It makes a great gift, or a treat for yourself.

Malfy Originale Italian Gin

Malfy Gin Originale can be used in many cocktails, and of course, the classic G&T. It’s a homage to the originators of gin, Italian Monks, who first distilled Juniper spirits at their monasteries along the Amalfi Coast. We’ve been drinking it ever since!

Antica Cherry Sambuca

This liqueur is composed of Antica Sambuca classic and a cherry flavour. It makes for a perfect cocktail base, or even shots if you’re feeling a bit more adventurous. This makes a perfect gift for lovers of fruity spirits, or anyone who just loves sambuca.

Dolce Cilento Watermeloncello Italian Liquor

This watermelon liqueur is a Double Medal Winner and can be mixed with Champagne or Prosecco to make a refreshing Watermeloncello Bellini. It’s a great alternative to the classic limoncello, and would be a great gift this Christmas.

Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur

The perfect decadent Christmas gift, this liqueur has flavours of milk chocolate, custard and butterscotch with touches of cinnamon spice. It’s a great after dinner drink and can be used to make cocktails that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Opihr Spices of the Orient London Dry Gin

This award winning London Dry Gin is flavoured with exotic botanicals from the ancient Spice Route for a rich and robust taste. It has a refreshingly spiced citrus flavour and pairs well with tonic, or you could make your own cocktails.