Amazon has slashed the price of the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer by more than £150 in a huge reduction ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you’re on the hunt for the best deals, especially in the lead-up to Christmas, Amazon is the place to shop in the coming weeks. From deals on Nespresso Vertuo machines, Black Friday deals on blenders, Black Friday deals on KitchenAid mixers and so much more.

Right now lucky shoppers can find the KitchenAid stand mixer’s price slashed by over £150, even before the Black Friday discounts begin.

The mixer is down from £599 to just £445.45 in the very stylish Empire Red shade. You can also find several of the other colours discounted, but this is by far the best deal.

The stainless steel mixer is versatile and easy to use, it can prepare both small and large batches of ingredients with ease. It boasts 10 spread settings and is designed to mix even the toughest of materials.

It also comes with two bowls, several different mixer heads, and has a five-year warranty.

With this machine, you can whip up the perfect Christmas cake recipe, or even try your baking hand at cranberry and orange muffins!

Along with the fact that KitchenAid mixers are an essential in the Great British Bake Off tent and a staple in any baker’s kitchen, there’s hundreds of rave reviews on Amazon.

One happy shopper penned, ‘Very heavy and sturdy, beautiful and glossy, I have been waiting 4 years to buy this and have to say, it is worth every pound. Extremely pleased and can’t wait to start using this, it will make my life so much easier.’

Another wrote, ‘Fantastic professional quality stand mixer, very well made and very sturdy. It comes with some great attachments! This mixer is a pleasure to use, I wish I had bought one years ago, it makes mixing cake recipes a breeze. A great addition to my kitchen!’

And a third said, ‘What’s not to like? An epic bit of kit.’

This easy kitchen gadget is the perfect gift for any baker in your family or one to add to your own Christmas list – but buy fast, this incredible deal won’t last forever!