These lightly spiced cranberry orange muffins are moist, sweet, and perfect with a cup of tea.
These mouthwatering cranberry orange muffins are baked in just 25 minutes. The mixed spice and sharp flavour from the cranberries pair perfectly together. A hint of orange and a dash of vanilla essence, and you’ve got one delicious batch of cranberry muffins.
Ingredients
- 150g dried cranberries
- 175ml milk
- 175g plain flour
- 2tsp ground mixed spice
- 75g soft brown sugar
- 2tsp baking powder
- 50g butter, melted and cooled
- 1tsp vanilla essence
- Grated rind ½ small orange
Method
Place the cranberries in a bowl and cover with the milk. Leave to soak for at least 2 hours or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5. Place paper muffin cases in a 12 hole muffin tin.
Sift the flour, sugar, baking powder and spice into a large bowl. Make a well in the center of the flour. In a separate bowl, using a fork or a balloon whisk, whisk the eggs, melted butter, milk, vanilla, orange rind and cranberries until well combined.
Add the liquid to the well in the flour and spices. Using a large metal spoon gently mix the ingredients until they are just combined. It is important not to over-mix the mixture in order to achieve the classic muffin texture.
Divide the mixture between the muffin cases and bake for 20-25 mins or until golden and springy to touch. Cool on a wire rack and serve warm or cold.
Top tips for making cranberry orange muffins
For a more intense, citrus flavour swap the vanilla extract for freshly squeezed orange juice.
