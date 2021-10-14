We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These lightly spiced cranberry orange muffins are moist, sweet, and perfect with a cup of tea.

These mouthwatering cranberry orange muffins are baked in just 25 minutes. The mixed spice and sharp flavour from the cranberries pair perfectly together. A hint of orange and a dash of vanilla essence, and you’ve got one delicious batch of cranberry muffins.

Ingredients 150g dried cranberries

175ml milk

175g plain flour

2tsp ground mixed spice

75g soft brown sugar

2tsp baking powder

50g butter, melted and cooled

1tsp vanilla essence

Grated rind ½ small orange

Method Place the cranberries in a bowl and cover with the milk. Leave to soak for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5. Place paper muffin cases in a 12 hole muffin tin.

Sift the flour, sugar, baking powder and spice into a large bowl. Make a well in the center of the flour. In a separate bowl, using a fork or a balloon whisk, whisk the eggs, melted butter, milk, vanilla, orange rind and cranberries until well combined.

Add the liquid to the well in the flour and spices. Using a large metal spoon gently mix the ingredients until they are just combined. It is important not to over-mix the mixture in order to achieve the classic muffin texture.

Divide the mixture between the muffin cases and bake for 20-25 mins or until golden and springy to touch. Cool on a wire rack and serve warm or cold.

Top tips for making cranberry orange muffins

For a more intense, citrus flavour swap the vanilla extract for freshly squeezed orange juice.

