Sports Direct 70% off sale - huge discounts on Nike, Adidas and other top brands

The Sports Direct summer sale is here with up to 70% off clothes, sports kit and accessories for men, women and kids - and there are bargains galore to pick up if you're quick.

The sports retailer has slashed the price of everything from Nike, Adidas and Puma trainers to Calvin Klein boxers, Nike loungewear, and even paddling pools and sports equipment. There's even this running machine (opens in new tab) in the sale with 50% off so it's reduced from £800 to £399.99!

Sports Direct summer sale - the best deals

Kids' sale top picks

(opens in new tab) Bestway Fast Set Paddling Pool - was £24.99, now £17.99 (opens in new tab) This six-foot paddling pool takes just 10 minutes to set up and holds an impressive 40 litres (248 gallons) of water at 80% capacity so it's well worth snapping up in readiness for the next heat wave.

(opens in new tab) Nike Mercurial SF7 Astro Turf Football Boots Juniors - was £52.99, now £38 (opens in new tab) Sports kit for kids is expensive so snap up these Nike football boots while they're in the sale with 25% off. They're available in sizes 13.5 to 5.5 and there's currently plenty of stock.

Women's Sale top picks

(opens in new tab) New Balance Evare Ladies Running Shoes - was £74.99, now £40 (opens in new tab) Why should the kids be the only ones to get new kicks? Treat yourself to these New Balance trainers engineered with a Fresh Foam midsole for extra comfort and shock absorption.

(opens in new tab) Crocs - was £39.99, now £28 (opens in new tab) Love 'em or loathe 'em, it's hard to deny that Crocs have a place in most mums' wardrobes, whether as gardening shoes, holiday beachwear or summer slippers. They come in three colours - mineral blue, pink lemonade or white - and they've got various sizes left in stock between sizes 4-11.

(opens in new tab) Everlast Essential Track Joggers - was £31.99, now £8 (opens in new tab) These Everlast women's joggers are a steal at 70% off. With subtle logo branding, a drawstring stretch waistband and side pockets they're perfect for stylish athleisure-loving mums.

Mens' Sale top picks

(opens in new tab) Lee Cooper 10 Pack Hipster Boxer Shorts Mens - was £44.99, now £18 (opens in new tab) Restock his underwear drawer with this 10-pack of boxers. They come in two colour choices - back or multi-grey - and are available in sizes S, M, L, XL and 2XL.

(opens in new tab) Nike Club 19 T Shirt Mens - was £17.99, now £9 (opens in new tab) This classic Nike Club 19 crew neck tee features DriFit technology to keep him cool and dry whatever his favourite sports activity. The lightweight 65% cotton / 35% polyester fabric bears the signature logo and Nike Swoosh branding.

Do Sports Direct do free delivery?

No - standard delivery from Sports Direct costs £4.99 but they also offer a Click and Collect service so you can order your sale items now and have them delivered to your chosen store for £4.99.

You'll also get a £10 voucher to spend in-store if your order is above £100 (excluding the delivery charges) when you use Click and Collect.