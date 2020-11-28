Tesco Black Friday 2020: The best deals on offer right now!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With some of the best deals on clothing, homeware, appliances and electronics, we’re excited to see the amazing deals from Tesco on Black Friday!

The Tesco Black Friday deals 2020 are definitely some of the best we’ve seen this year and now we know for sure, as the sale has started! Tesco delivered some of their amazing Black Friday 2020 UK deals earlier in the week and have continued to come through with incredible savings on daily products as well as gifts and treats in the lead up to the festive season.

Christmas is certainly catered for with the Tesco Black Friday 2020 sale as there’s loads of savings on holiday essentials like the perfect Christmas presents for kids, with prices cut everyday on plenty of toys and games including favourites like LEGO, Barbie and more. For the adults, there’s loads of reductions on kitchen utensils, cookery ware and appliances from the latest Amazon devices to toasters and kettles. So whatever your plans for the rest of the year, you’re sorted in this sale.

With so many deals to choose from, it’s hard to know where to start! So we’ve rounded up some of the best deals for you from the Tesco Black Friday sale 2020 so you can get the best deals at your fingertips. These are just some of the best Black Friday deals live on the site right now…

Best Tesco Black Friday deals

Amazon Echo Dot 3Rd Gen Charcoal – £39.99 £18.95

With this smart speaker, you can do everything from play your favourite music to set wake-up alarms and even control the lights and heating in your home. In a choice of sleek charcoal or modern sandstone, it’s a device that will fit seamlessly into any home. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show Charcoal – £59.95 £39

Watch everything from the news to films, find perfect recipes and cook up a storm, control the lights and heating in your home – there’s not a whole lot you can’t do with the Amazon Echo Show. Now more than £20 off. View Deal

Fire 7 Tablet Alexa 7 Inch 16Gb – £ 34.95 £49.95

Created by Amazon, the Fire 7 is the best-selling tablet but now with double the storage, a fast processor and hands-free voice control, so you can watch films on the move, make recipes and check out the latest news easier than ever before. View Deal

Fitbit Inspire Hr Black Fitness Band – £89 £59

The Fitbit Inspire HR is a user-friendly heart rate and fitness tracker that keeps a note of your sleeping habits, heart rate, workouts, calories burnt and even helps you celebrate your fitness achievements – all with 5 day battery life included. The version in black is also on sale. View Deal

Groov-E Gvanc1 Anc Wireless Headphones – £40 £25

Modern and lightweight with fold-down swivel cups, these Bluetooth headphones are actively noise cancelling and have a battery like of over 10 hours per charge. This means you can take music on the go with you, whenever and wherever you like. View Deal

Babylisselegance 2100W Hairdryer 5560Ku – £40 £20

Take half price of this BaByliss hairdryer today! It’s got three different heat and two different speed settings plus a cold shot for maximum drying capacity, along with an ultra slim concentrator nozzle for smooth air flow. View Deal

Tesco 300 Mfunction Warm White Lights – £30 £14

This set of 300 warm Christmas lights is more than half price at Tesco at the moment and they’re joined by huge savings on loads of other fairy lights in all different shapes, sizes and colours. View Deal

With so much on offer, we’re going to be spoilt for choice! Let’s take a closer look at some of the top deals we’re looking at for Tesco Black Friday 2020…

Tesco grocery deals

Last year, there were corking deals on champagne and Prosecco on Black Friday from Tesco. Freixenet Prosecco Doc (75cl) was reduced from £12 to £9, Lanson Black Label Champagne saw a saving of £10 and the top-shelf Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Non Vintage Champagne was reduced by £6 to £29.

Tesco’s Finest Mince Pies (6 pack) were two for £2 in 2019, Vienetta Vanilla Ice Cream was taken down to just £1 and good news for chocolate-lovers out there because 1KG of Nutella chocolate spread was reduced from £5.70 to £3.90. And don’t worry, Tesco’s Black Friday deals for 2020 also cover the big day with a large basted whole turkey available at a £5 discount and maris piper potatoes included in the big offers as well.

So what’s already on the table in 2020? Check out these amazing Tesco Black Friday grocery deals…

Buy 6 or more bottles of wine and save 25%

This deal is on all types of wine, Prosecco and champagne including Veuve Clicquot and Taittinger, meaning that you can save loads of money as you stock up for Christmas Day. View Deal

Any 3 for £5 on selected beers

Offering families a decent saving in the lead up to the festive season, these beers (normally priced at around £2 are now three for £5 on the latest Tesco Black Friday grocery offering. View Deal

Tesco home electronics deals

It might come as surprise, but last year Tesco offered some of the best deals on electronics from the likes of Google, Amazon, Apple and Samsung – many of them even up to half price! Those looking to score big on household electronics like the very best from Morphy Richards and Russell Hobbs were definitely in luck last year as well and it looks as though the deals are back this year, as many top tier home electronics are already on sale.

And don’t forget, fairy lights in all shapes and sizes are currently reduced to half price on the website and available for delivery up to December 23. So whatever you’ve got in store for your low-key Christmas, Tesco has enough decorations and electronic lights to see you right through to the New Year.

Take a look at these deals live now…

Breville Vin405 Powersteam Burgendy 3000W iron – £34 £17

Take up to half price off this top-tier Breville iron, now under £12. It’s got a super-powerful 200g steam shot, 3m long cable and ceramic soleplate so you can get the ironing done quick as a flash. View Deal

Bosch Tassimo Suny in Black – £49 £29

Coffee lover? Or know someone who is? Be sure to snatch up this fantastic £20 off deal on the Tassimo Suny over Black Friday. With just a T-disc coffee pod, you can create coffees, teas, hot chocolates and more in just a few minutes. View Deal

Crockpot 3.5L Black Slow Cooker – £23 £18

Casseroles, ragu or roast chicken…Whatever you like to make in a slow cooker, your delicious and nutritious home-cooked meals will be even tastier with this decent saving. But be quick! Slow cookers have been one of the much-loved items of 2020 so we’re not sure how long this deal will last. View Deal

Tesco beauty deals

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself this November or stuff some stockings, Tesco had some real deals on beauty products in last year’s Black Friday sale so we’re expecting similar treats this year. Our top picks were the Baylis & Harding Plum and Blackberry 5-piece set, which included a sweet-smelling body wash, shower creme, polisher, hand cream and soap, for £10. Whereas the Rimmel Essentials Kit Gift Set was taken down to £7.50 and the Wilkinson Sword Premium Double Edge Razor Gift Set was on sale for less than £14.

These are the early beauty Black Friday deals from Tesco to scoop online right now…

Babyliss 2516U Midnight Luxe 235 Straightener – £60 £30

Create smooth, sleek, straight hair at half the price with this saving on the Babyliss 2516U Midnight Luxe 235 Straightener. It has a top temperature of 235°C and heats up fast with three digital heat settings, so you can choose the right one for your hair. View Deal

Revlon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumiser – £50 £37

The 2-in-1 styling tool drys and adds volume to hair all at the same time with Revlon’s Boosted Ionic Technology and special ceramic coating. This device has detangling bristles for less thing to worry about a professional swivel cord too. View Deal

Wahl Grooming Gear Travel Kit – £17 £11

This set comes with a detail trimmer, nose trimmer, scissors, nail clippers, tweezers and a toothbrush to offer everything you’d need for a short haul trip. All the devices are battery operated as well, you can charge before you travel. View Deal

Philips S3134 Shaver – £65 £45

The 5D Pivot and Flex Heads are what makes this shaver so unique, as they give a comfortable and consistent shave every time. Use wet or dry, it’s a convenient tool for using either at home. View Deal

Tesco toy deals

In previous years, toy deals at Tesco have been some of the best around and parents got some their essential Christmas shopping done early – while they picked up the weekly shop!

The top winning deal was the third-off Lego sets, like the Lego Star Wars Transport Pod for just £26 and the Lego Ninjago Master Falls for less than £17. Lego City was also reduced by 33 per cent to £42.50. Fans of Playmobil also scored big with the School Bus set on sale for £13.50.

This year we’re expecting similar deals as Tesco haven’t let us down before! We’d love to see some serious bargains on Lego and Playmobil again, as that Christmas present staple for kids, as well as deals on brands like Barbie, Paw Patrol and Hot Wheels. Among other big toy stores, Tesco are also getting involved in the Black Friday Disney deals this year and we’re expecting it to better than ever before with bargains on Frozen 2, Toy Story and Cars taking some of the top spots.

These are the cracking Tesco Black Friday deals on toys online right now…

Play Doh Create & Canister – £35 £17.50

Take 50% off this ingenious play and create Play Doh canister right now. It includes 20 Play-Doh cans and 45 pieces to spark imagination and creativity, so if you’re looking to something to keep the kids occupied over the holiday, you might have just found it! View Deal

Tesco gaming deals

We might not think of Tesco as a frontrunner in the gaming department, but that’s exactly why you shouldn’t underestimate them on this coming Black Friday. The supermarket sold the Xbox One S bundle for just over £100 last year and included the Xbox One All-Digital Edition, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, 2000 Fortnite V Bucks and Skins.

Usually sold for £199, the console saw a surprisingly HUGE reduction last year to shoppers’ delight. The £90 discount for the Black Friday weekend was a far cry from other retailers, who didn’t take down prices as much as Tesco. John Lewis sold the console without a discount at all and Amazon only took to down to £169. But before you think this is all too good to be true, in some ways it was, as the deal was only available in store and as you might expect, got snapped up in record time.

So don’t miss out this time! These are just some of the deals live on the site right now…

FIFA 21 – PS4 – £49.95 £30

There’s almost £20 to be saved in this incredible Black Friday gaming deal. Pick up this 5-star PS4 game and have a winner under the Christmas tree this year with more in-game scoring opportunities than ever before, 4-player modes and so much more. View Deal

Star Wars Squadron Xbox – £30 £20

Just one of the brilliant gaming deals online at Tesco right now, this Star Wars Squadron Xbox game is currently £10 off. It would make the perfect stocking filler for Christmas morning for any gamers out there. The PS4 version is also on sale. View Deal

Ghost Of Tsushima Ps4 – £49 £34

Suitable only for those 18 and over, this is one for the adults. The game follows samurai Jin Sakai on his quest to protect Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. View Deal

Will Tesco reduce the Nintendo Switch on Black Friday 2020?

It’s good news for gamers as Tesco is reducing their Nintendo Switch consoles on Black Friday this year from £279 down to £229, saving families £50 along the way! But unfortunately, this great offer is only available in larger stores.

So the next time you nip into Tesco for the weekly shop or dive into the toy aisle to pick up the latest and greatest of Tesco Black Friday toy deals, why not tick another thing off your shopping list for Christmas? The Nintendo Switch at Tesco comes in either neon or grey and there’s even the Fortnite edition available for the same discount.

But best be quick! All these fantastic gaming deals are being swept up as we speak…

Tesco mobile deals

Over the years, we’ve seen some real top offers from Tesco Mobile. In 2019 alone, the iPhone 7 was the top-seller and wiped the floor with many of the other high-street retailers’ Apple deals. The earlier model of the phone, which came out in 2016, was on sale for just £14.49 per month. While the Android Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus was on offer for double at £33.25 a month, but that still worked out to be a MASSIVE £180 saving.

The 36-month minimum contract might not be those who love a new phone every year, but for those that are willing to stay put for a while, there are some major discounts to be had. Like the iPhone XR 64GB, which was on sale for £27.49 a month last year and included 1GB of data and 5000 minutes and texts.

We also saw the Samsung Galaxy A70 taken down to just £18.99 per month with 1GB of data, 5000 minutes and texts. The Samsung Galaxy S10 got similar treatment as it was discounted to less than £30 a month and the Huawei Y6 2019 arguably saw the best deal, as the contract went for just £10 a month with 500MB of data, 250 minutes and 5000 texts included. So there’s plenty of deals to get excited about in the Tesco Black Friday sale 2020.

This is where the debate of Black Friday vs Cyber Monday comes in, as there are some equally cracking deals on the Monday after the big sale day – especially on electronics, phones and appliances.

Tesco Black Friday 2020: When is it?

Tesco launched their Black Friday savings earlier in the week but is putting out more of their deals today (November 27), the same day as most other retailers. We’ve seen some cracking deals on the site already this week, with up to half-price on some top gaming bundles, toys and electronic appliances. Our pick of the best Tesco Black Friday deals at the moment are above.

Last year the deals lasted way into December, with the final reductions being made around December 2, so there’s plenty of time to snap up discounts but with these incredible deals, we reckon you’ll need to be quick on your feet (or laptop!) to score the best offerings on this Black Friday.

But they’re not the only ones to be slashing the prices this year as the origin story of Black Friday started in the UK in 2010. We already know that along with Amazon, Argos will have a massive 2020 Black Friday sale. As will John Lewis and Asda, along with other stores giving away deals on the best Disney toys to buy for Christmas and other hotly-anticipated brands.

For more amazing Black Friday deals live this week, check out these offers…

There’s plenty more where that came from though, so scroll down for more fantastic Black Friday deals on electronics, appliances, beauty and toys…

Tesco Black Friday deals: What to look out for in 2020

While many of the Tesco Black Friday deals have already gone live, there’s still plenty more set to be released on Black Friday. Taking a look at last year, this is what we can expect to be announced on the actual day…

There could be corking deals coming on champagne and prosecco, as well as seasonal spirits like Baileys and sherry. We’re also expecting some discounts on vital Christmas decorations like fairy lights and decorations – perfect for bringing 2020 to a close in style. But as we’re expecting these right through the weekend, you won’t have to wage in on the Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday debate and you can scoop the best deals up until early December.

For those looking to get their present shopping done, the Tesco Black Friday 2020 sale will have some surprising deals on gifts – like Nescafe coffee machines, perfect for the caffeine-enthusiast in your family. The Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Automatic Coffee Machine is already reduced down from £58 to 29.

Home appliances like kettles, toasters and air fryers are set to be reduced with incredible offers across brands like Tefal, Sharp and Breville. But we’re also expecting bargains on other household products like irons and hoovers, so there’s no doubt you’ll be able to do a winter update of your home essentials.

And while we might have seen delivery prices spike during the pandemic, Tesco are now offering year-round fantastic deals on delivery alone so that you can secure that peak slot. The Tesco Delivery Saver deal costs £7.99 per month, paid in 6-monthly instalments, and you can get a delivery whenever you want. If you don’t spend the cost of the subscription in one month, the difference will be given back to you in vouchers. It’s a real money-saving deal, coming to us before Black Friday!

Tesco Black Friday 2020: What time do Tesco delivery slots become available?

You can find the regular delivery slots on the Tesco website released 21 days ahead of the slot. They go live at midnight but you might want to be refreshing the page before that, as it’s likely to get even busier on the lead up to Christmas.

If you miss out though, don’t be discouraged as extra delivery slots are often added through the day so you won’t have to wait around. Delivery companies like Deliveroo have also partnered with supermarkets like Tesco on some occasions, to get groceries delivered on time to customers.

How much do you have to spend at Tesco for free delivery?

To qualify for free delivery at Tesco, even during Tesco Black Friday 2020, you need to spend £40. So the next time you’re doing your food shopping online, why not check to see if some of those early offers on toys are a good fit for the kids? Or whether your iron needs an upgrade?

Tesco has offers on essential appliances, groceries, toys and across their beauty range all year round, but we’re expecting to see some real big deals in the Tesco Black Friday 2020 sale.