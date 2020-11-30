We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Road bikes, cycling shorts and wetsuits are just some of 2020's top sports items massively reduced in the Black Friday sale this year.

The Wiggle Black Friday sale comes just in time for many of us who are looking to replenish our cycling or running kit, as the weather is starting to get colder. While for others, the savings will be landing just in time for gyms to open back up again, following the boom in home workouts over the last few months.

So even though the main shopping day is over, whether you’re looking to fit yourself out with some high-level protection from the baltic winter winds or just wanting to step things up a notch in the gym in December, we keep seeing incoming deals on equipment, clothing, sports nutrition and more to get you kitted out way into next year.

But if you’re looking for the best of the best, check out our round up of the latest and greatest Wiggle Black Friday deals…

Best Wiggle Black Friday deals

Wiggle Black Friday deals: Bikes, helmets and cycle equipment

Last, shoppers took a massive 60 per cent off some of the best bikes frames around in the Wiggle Black Friday sale. The competition-winning Pinarello Dogma f8 XLight frame was reduced from a whopping £6000 to just under £2,400 on the upper end of the scale. But for those that aren’t quite Tour de France ready, there was £200 to be saved on the Cube Access WS Race 27.5 hardtail bike, down from £799 to £539.

Those shopping for kids’ bikes for Christmas also got a winning discount, as the famously lightweight Vitus mountain bikes were reduced by up to 26 percent last year, along with free home delivery. As expected, they flew off the shelves!

These are the best deals live right now…

Zannata Z21 Road Bike – £899 £539.40

Those looking to level-up their ride after lockdown will be over the moon to see that there’s over £300 to be saved on this Zannata Road Bike, now less than £600. The ladies road bike has a full aluminium frameset, a Shimano Claris drivetrain, caliper rim brakes and Michelin Dynamic Sport tyres. View Deal

Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS Cycle Computer – £199.99 £149.99

Track your ride and plan your routes with the top-range Garmin Edge cycle computer, now £50 off. It includes Strava live segments and Bluetooth connectivity for the ultimate riding experience. View Deal

Lezyne Carbon Road Drive Pump – £90 £45

Take half price off this road drive bicycle pump from Wiggle in their ongoing Black Friday sale. It’s lightweight and compact, ready to take with you wherever you go. View Deal

Selle Italia Novus Boost Superflow Saddle – £169.99 £74.99

Complete with Selle Italia’s best comfort technology, this saddle is designed for high-performance racing while also being comfortable to sit on with its bevelled tip and dense padding. View Deal

Those looking to top-up their gym kit or cycling gear were definitely in luck during the Wiggle Black Friday sale last year. Women saw a £10 reduction dhb Short Sleeve Run Tops, taking the average price down from £25 to just £15. While the Under Armour Women’s Armour Mid Crossback Strappy Bra was taken down by half price to under £20, while bigger items like the 7Mesh Northwood Jacket was taken down by £120 from £200 to £80.

And we can’t quite believe these incredible savings live on the site right now…

dhb Women’s 3″ Run Short – £22 £15.40

Designed with unlimited movement in mind, these dhb running shorts offer a non-restrictive fit and maximum strides from tempo runs and races to longer workouts including lunges or squats. View Deal

dhb Aeron Run 5″ Impact Short – £32 £22.40

Save over £9 on these unique running shorts, available in either blue, black or pink designs. They’re lightweight with an inner mesh liner, made from breathable fabrics and offer a 4-way stretch for comfort in any activity. View Deal

dhb Flashlight Force Waterproof Jacket – £110 £80

Packed with all the features you could need to be safe and seen on the roads, whether you’re cycling or running. The dhb Flashlight jacket is completely waterproof and doesn’t compromise on visibility as all products come with strategically placed reflectives. View Deal

dhb Aeron Women’s Wetsuit – £150 £112.50

Not quite running or cycling but with outdoor swimming being one of lockdown’s hot pursuits, we had to include this wet suit in the best deals. Save almost £40 on this competitive triathlon-level wet suit and step up your performance. View Deal

Föhn Women’s Supercell Waterproof Jacket – £180 £72

Made from durable and breathable fabric, this shell jacket is designed to keep you dry while also making sure you stay cool. The specialist material helps to remove moisture and shed excess heat on the inside, while making sure that the rain stays off on the outside. View Deal

Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra (Grenadine) – £45 £27

Designed for those always on the go, this Shock Absorber Ultimate Run bra has been proven to reduce bounce by almost 80%, offering friction-free movement for whatever run, ride or gym session you fancy doing. View Deal

Wiggle Black Friday deals: Gym equipment

Home workouts became the flavour of the month (or year!) during the lockdown and some keen fitness enthusiasts have kept up their training in their living rooms and local parks, rather than taking the trip back to the gym. So we’re expecting to see plenty of good gym equipment discounts and deals in the Wiggle Black Friday sale.

Aftershokz Aeropex Wireless Headphones – £149.95 £119.95

For sale in either blue, black, grey or red, these smart technology, sweat resistant headphones will see you through all your workouts by offering ultimate sound quality, long-last battery life and a comfortable fit that won’t slow you down. View Deal

Reebok Women’s Nano X Gym Shoe – £109.95 £71.50

The Nano X Gym Shoe has dominate the gym footwear market for 10 years for a reason: it’s a product of research and innovative. They’re highly versatile, supportive, comfortable and flexible, enabling the wearer to get the most out of their workout every single time. View Deal

Science in Sport GO Isotonic Energy Gel Mixed Pack – £45 £22.50

These SIS Energy gels offer athletes and casual gym goers alike a little extra boost with a hit of carbohydrate, known to prevent fatigue and improve performance. In this incredible half price deal, there are 30 gels split across six of SIS’s most popular flavours. View Deal

Science in Sport REGO Rapid Recovery (1.6kg) – £38 £24.70

Get up and go again with this massive saving on SIS Rapid Recovery, which offers complete physical recovery through carbohydrates, electrolytes, protein and vitamins. It replaces everything lost from your body through hard training and is a great way to get back to your best before the next session. View Deal

What is the Wiggle return policy?

Wiggle have said that if you change your mind or there’s something not quite right, then you have ONE YEAR to return the item for a refund (subject to some exclusions). All the items being returned have to be an unused and in a saleable condition, in their original packaging and all labels still attached.

So if you can meet those requirements, check out the small print because nutritional products must be returned within 28 days and any personalised products, like wheel builds cannot be returned at all. Sports watches and computers with GPS can only be returned if they haven’t been registered yet. Underwear and swimwear can’t be returned unless the items are unworn and the protective packaging remains.

There are no exchanges at Wiggle and all agreed refunds will be issued to the original form of payment within one week of the items being returned to the warehouse and checked by one of the specialists.

Does Wiggle price match?

Even outside of the Wiggle Black Friday sale, the Wiggle price match will make sure you’re getting the best deal possible as the retailer compares all their prices to the other major chains like Evans and Halfords. But if customers find a lower price, then Wiggle promise to instantly match it over their online live chat.

But as with everything, there are conditions so be sure to check those out online before you buy.

Does Wiggle offer NHS or student discount?

At the moment, it looks like Wiggle doesn’t offer any NHS or student discounts to shoppers. We have hope that they will in the future though!

So if you’re looking to get discounts on some of the best running, cycling, swimming and other sports clothing and equipment then the best place to be is the Wiggle Black Friday sale which is sure to have some incredible bargains in November.