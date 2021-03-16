We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Highstreet retailers M&S, Asda, Morrisons, and Tesco have urged shoppers who feel unsafe to seek refuge in any of their stores for as long as they need to.

This important message comes after the tragic death of Sarah Everard has sparked a widespread debate about the issue of women’s safety. With so many women feeling unsafe, many retail giants have acted to help them feel more protected.

Posting on social media, M&S shared a message to all their shoppers, stating: ‘Our stores are safe spaces for everyone in the community. If you feel unsafe please come in and stay as long as you need to. Our colleagues are there to help anyone who needs it.’

Whilst Morrisons echoed this sentiment in their own powerful Instagram post, captioning the message: ‘Everyone has the right to feel safe and our stores and colleagues are here to help.’

The vital focus, that ‘everyone has the right to feel safe’ also featured in fellow retailer Asda’s posts as they wrote that ‘customers and colleagues will be there’ for those who feel unsafe or in need of assistance.

And Tesco implored shoppers to use their stores ‘to wait for a taxi, a bus or a friend’ for as long as they need to.

The efforts of retail giants such as M&S, Morrisons, Asda and Tesco to provide a safe space for all shoppers who feel unsafe is hugely significant.

Along with the secret iPhone feature that can alert someone if you’re in trouble, could help protect people from danger.

Their messages come as protests were held in central London on Sunday. These saw thousands of people calling for women to be better protected in light of what happened to Sarah Everard. The marketing executive went missing in early March, walking home to Brixton from a friend’s house in Clapham, which was less than 50 minutes walk away.

A man, who is a serving Metropolitan Police Officer, is currently in custody charged with Sarah’s kidnap and murder.