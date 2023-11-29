A Princess Diana inspired baby name is set to be popular in 2024 - and it's kind of surprised us
This unusual baby name trend is set to be big in 2024 and it has a surprising link to Princess Diana
An American baby name expert predicts a surprising baby name trend for 2024 - and one of her picks has a royal link.
Choosing a baby name can be daunting for parents-to-be. There are so many options and trends don't stick around for long, with old-fashioned baby names making a comeback and cool baby names changing all the time.
The quest for a baby name that fits your family just right certainly isn't easy, but for fans of royal baby names, we've spotted a trend that experts claim will be big in 2024 - and it has a surprising royal link.
Steph Coffield, a name consultant, author and content creator recently predicted that 'surnames as first names' will be a popular trend in 2024. And one of the names she mentioned was Spencer - which is also the maiden name of Diana, Princess of Wales.
The Spencer family is an aristocratic family in the United Kingdom, and other notable members of the family include Sir Winston Churchill. Diana was the daughter of John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer.
According to babynames.com, the first name 'Spencer' means 'Butler' or Steward'.
Steph also predicts that Spencer will become a popular name for girls next year, as gender-neutral baby names are set to be a big trend in 2024. On TikTok, where she goes by @nameswithsteph, she said, "I'm seeing a lot of whimsical, gender-neutral surnames being given as first names. We're seeing girls' names becoming more masculine and boys' names becoming softer too.
"Some parents will come to me asking for one that works for a boy and a girl ahead of time, then they can stick with it, whatever the gender."
Other 'surnames as first names' that Steph predicted will remain popular include Cameron, Campbell, and Carter for boys - adding, "everyone loves a C name" - and Maddison for girls.
However, she also predicted that parents will be "more adventurous" with their choices in 2024, and suggested names like Fisher, Huxley, and Ridley becoming more popular next year.
Steph's predictions: Popular girl's names in 2024
- Collins
- Juniper
- Sloane
- Maddison
- Spencer
- Annie
- Cecelila
- Margaret
Steph's predictions: Popular boy's names in 2024
- Cameron
- Carter
- Colter
- Waylon
- Campbell
- Harrison
- Nathaniel
- Vincent
Looking for more baby name inspiration? Check out these Christmas baby names, our list of 64 millionaire baby names and this huge list of 150 middle names too.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Ellie is Goodto’s Feature Editor, having joined the team as a Junior Features Writer in 2022, and covers everything from wellbeing for parents to the latest TV and entertainment. Ellie has covered all the latest trends in the parenting world, including baby names, parenting hacks, and foodie tips for busy families. She has a distinction in MA Magazine Journalism from Nottingham Trent University and a first-class degree in Journalism from Cardiff University, and previously Ellie has worked with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue, and the Nottingham Post, as well as freelancing as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies.
-
-
Relationship expert urges parents to prioritise partners over children for this crucial reason
'Don't think of prioritisation as what happens at the top' warns Married at First Signt's relationship expert.
By Selina Maycock Published
-
12 reasons why we can’t wait for Here We Go to return - and how you can watch the first series of this highly-acclaimed family drama
Here We Go was one of the best BBC comedy offerings of 2022. Series two is currently filming, and here's every reason you should tune in.
By Lucy Wigley Published