Boy or girl quiz: Am I having a boy or girl?

These boy or girl quizzes and predictors aren't always foolproof but they certainly are fun. If you want to play around and guess if you're having a little boy or girl, try these...
If you’re expecting soon, it’s fair that you might want to work out whether you’re expecting a boy or a girl – especially if it’s too early to have an ultrasound.
While all any parent wants is a happy and healthy baby and most won’t care whether it’s a boy or a girl, many will also want to know the sex of their baby so they can start to plan exciting changes in the house, like a nursery and buy clothes for the newborn. All that to think about – and that’s without family and friends pestering to know!
Of course the only thing that will be able to tell you if you’re having a boy or a girl is the ultrasound at 18 weeks but if you’ve found out you’re expecting at 4 weeks, that’s very long time to wait. So what better way to pass the time than a fun quiz?
Boy or girl quiz: Find out if you’re having a boy or a girl
If you’re looking to find out if you’re having a boy or a girl, check out our handy boy or girl quiz.
It’s packed with all the questions that you’ll need to answer to find out if a combination of old wives’ tales and theories can predict the sex of your little one. So start thinking about what the sex of your baby might be by considering factors like severe morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum, cravings and whether or not your partner has been gaining weight right alongside you.
Not convinced? That’s fair enough. Perhaps one of these predictor theories could do the trick? Some of them are even used by doctors and medical practitioners around the world to determine the sex of a baby early on in pregnancy.
Other ways to find out if you’re having a boy or a girl
Nub theory
Not heard of the Nub Theory before? This test uses early scans to try and determine the sex of your little one. The idea is that between 11-13 weeks all babies have a ‘nub’ in between their legs called a genital tubercle which can give you an indication of the sex of your baby depending on its positioning. The theory goes that if it’s pointing upwards of the spine 30 degrees it’s a boy and if it’s below the spine it’s a girl.
Ramzi Theory
Ramzi Theory is all about analysing the placenta. If it’s on the left side of your body then there’s a 97.5 per cent chance that you’re having girl but if it’s on the right side, then there’s a 97.2 per cent chance that you’re having a boy. And sometimes it’s just too close to call…
Chinese birth predictor
Then there’s the Chinese birth predictor chart, which some of our users swear by. This chart is based on the Chinese Lunar Calender and takes into account the age of the mother and month of conception to give you an idea of your baby’s sex.
Old wives’ tales
Fancy a little lighthearted speculation? These old wives’ tales have been passed down the generations and range from the weird to the wonderful (that’s everything from the direction your pillow faces to mixing your urine with drain cleaner!).
Most popular baby names
If you’re impatiently awaiting the birth of your bundle of joy and are all ‘boy or girl-ed’ out then why not browse the most popular baby names? Or alternatively, if you’re looking for something exciting, the illegal baby names from around the world.