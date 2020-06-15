Boy or girl quiz: Am I having a boy or girl?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These boy or girl quizzes and predictors aren't always foolproof but they certainly are fun. If you want to play around and guess if you're having a little boy or girl, try these...

If you’re expecting soon, it’s fair that you might want to work out whether you’re expecting a boy or a girl – especially if it’s too early to have an ultrasound.

While all any parent wants is a happy and healthy baby and most won’t care whether it’s a boy or a girl, many will also want to know the sex of their baby so they can start to plan exciting changes in the house, like a nursery and buy clothes for the newborn. All that to think about – and that’s without family and friends pestering to know!

Of course the only thing that will be able to tell you if you’re having a boy or a girl is the ultrasound at 18 weeks but if you’ve found out you’re expecting at 4 weeks, that’s very long time to wait. So what better way to pass the time than a fun quiz?

Boy or girl quiz: Find out if you’re having a boy or a girl

If you’re looking to find out if you’re having a boy or a girl, check out our handy boy or girl quiz.

It’s packed with all the questions that you’ll need to answer to find out if a combination of old wives’ tales and theories can predict the sex of your little one. So start thinking about what the sex of your baby might be by considering factors like severe morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum, cravings and whether or not your partner has been gaining weight right alongside you.

Not convinced? That’s fair enough. Perhaps one of these predictor theories could do the trick? Some of them are even used by doctors and medical practitioners around the world to determine the sex of a baby early on in pregnancy.

Other ways to find out if you’re having a boy or a girl

Nub theory