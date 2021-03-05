We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This ancient birth predictor considers your age and the month you conceived to work out which gender your baby might be with astrology.

This Chinese birth chart uses astrology to predict if you will have a boy or girl. While predicting your baby’s gender before your 20-week anatomy scan can be tricky, this ancient Chinese birth predictor can be surprisingly accurate.

Like the popular Nub Theory, the Chinese birth chart can be used to guess if you are having a boy or a girl from the early weeks of your pregnancy. While working out if you will have a boy or girl using astrology can be as accurate as using old wives’ tales to guess the baby’s gender, the Chinese birth chat has been around longer than most and has been used for centuries.

According to legend, this ancient Chinese birth chart was uncovered in the tomb of a monk in Beijing. When archaeologists examined the parchment the chart was printed on, they found that the chart was based on the Chinese Lunar Calendar and used as a method of predicting a baby’s gender.

Unlike the Nub, Ramzi Theory or Skull Theory used to predict a baby’s sex, you don’t need to have a ultrasound scan photo in order to try this gender prediction test. Instead, the Chinese birth chart takes into account the mother’s age and month of conception.

We can’t claim any official scientific research behind the Chinese birth chart, but we have had some positive results ourselves. Plus, with only two options there’s always a 50% chance of getting it right!

How do I work out if it’s a boy or girl with the Chinese birth chart?

Video of the Week

Working out if you will have a boy or a girl using astrology and the Chinese birth chart is simpler than it sounds.

Just look at the Chinese birth chart below and find the number for how old you were when you conceived on the left. Then, look along the top row for the month your baby was conceived. The square where the two meet will show if you’re having a boy or a girl according to the Chinese birth chart.