Prince Charles speaks out for the first time after birth of royal baby

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has opened up for the first time after the birth of the royal baby, who's his third grandchild, in an official statement released by Clarence House.

Ever since the news that the new royal baby had been born, everyone has been rushing to congratulate William and Kate on their new arrival – from Michelle Obama to American talk show host Ellen Degeneres.

Prince Charles, who’s just become a grandfather of three, has also opened up about the lovely news as he released an official statement about the birth of his second grandson.

While the 69-year-old is clearly very happy with the new arrival – who we got to see for the first time yesterday – he also joked about not being able to keep up with the trio, which plenty of grandparents will probably relate to!

In the message sent out by Clarence House, he said: ‘We are both so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.’

But we’re sure he will be fine with the three little ones, as Camilla previously revealed he’s ‘extremely good’ with children.

Speaking at a literacy event last year, she told the Daily Mail that he sometimes reads Harry Potter to her grandchildren: ‘Sometimes when we are with my husband in Scotland, he reads them Harry Potter.

‘And he does all the voices, because he is a brilliant mimic. I’m not very good. I try to do the voices, but acting isn’t my forte. But he sits down and they all sit with him. I always think they are going to be wriggling around in bed, but they sit spellbound. He’s extremely good with children. They love it’, she said.

Prince Charles’ sweet message comes a day after his third grandchild – whose name is yet to be revealed – was born at the Lindo Wing, in London.

Kensington Palace announced yesterday morning that she had been admitted to hospital in the early stages of labour, and while the baby boy was born just after 11am, the official announcement was published at 1pm.

Video of the Week

Later in the day, the newborn got a special visit from his older brother and sister – Prince George and Princess Charlotte – who came to see him for the first time in hospital.

The baby boy was taken home at 6pm, as Kate and William gave the world a much anticipated first glimpse of the baby boy, who’s the fifth in line to the throne.