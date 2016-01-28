Babywear collection launched to honour Princess Diana inspired by Prince George and Princess Charlotte

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A new baby clothing collection designed to honour Princess Diana has taken fashion inspiration from her grandchildren.

The Diana Collection, created by maternity brand Séraphine in collaboration with charity The Diana Award, encompasses 27 pieces which borrow elements from both Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s traditional wardrobes.

Both young royals are said to have been influential throughout the collection, which honours their late grandmother

Cecile Reinaud, who designed the range, says ‘Prince George has a big influence on children’s wear worldwide. Every children’s wear designer surely takes some inspiration from him,’ said Reinaud.

‘[He is] so cute and full of personality — his wardrobe reflects that well.’

And Princess Charlotte? Cecile says she is sure that she will ‘become a fashion icon’ – not unlike her mother Kate. She adds that the clothes ‘will appeal to a very international clientele who love the classic British look.’

Princess Diana was a style icon, and it appears that her grandchildren will follow in her footsteps.

12% of the sales from the range will be donated to The Diana Award charity, which works to help young people transform their local communities.

Cecile said, ‘I am delighted to help raise vital funds for the Diana Award and the associated Anti-Bullying and Mentoring programs, whilst creating a unique babywear line.’

Accents of the iconic ‘Diana tartan’, woven in Scotland to honour the late Princess of Wales, run throughout the designs

There are a selection of items available, from dresses and cardigans to booties, baby blankets and hats, with prices starting from £25.

Video of the Week

The images shot for the products are clearly inspired by the Cambridge children, with similar styling to the pictures the Duchess took of Charlotte at the family’s Norfolk home late last year.

The range mirrors the pastel shades that feature in Princess Charlotte’s outfits

This isn’t Séraphine’s first connection to the royals – Kate wore items from the brand’s maternity ranges during her pregnancies with both of her children. The plum wrap dress she chose for her first official portrait with Prince George was also from their store.