Disappointing grades? How parents can help on A-Level results day

All is not lost if A-level results day didn't bring good news. From how to make the most of Clearing to honest advice from parents whose teens had disappointing exam results news last year, here's what parents can do to help students handle disappointment after results day.

These days, A-level results day can be just as nerve-wracking for parents as it is for teens. The build-up can make it feel like A-level grades and university acceptances will determine the rest of their lives. But it's important to approach A-level results day with an open mind, seeing it as a beginning rather than an end. Unexpected opportunities may arise that turn out to be a perfect fit.

I can speak from personal experience. Over 30 years ago, I didn't get into my first-choice university, Oxford. After working hard to achieve the best A-levels I could, I now realise it wasn’t the right place for me. The academic pressure would have been too intense, and after spending much of my sixth form in the library, I needed to socialise and come out of my shell. My second-choice university provided the perfect environment for that.

Fast forward to today, and my younger daughter, 19, who went through the university application process last year, frequently tells me how relieved she is not to have received an unconditional offer from the university she initially thought she wanted. Her current university suits her far better in every way, from the teaching to the location.

As Ruki Heritage, Director of Student Experience at the University of Bedfordshire, points out, Results Day is just the beginning. "It’s normal to feel overwhelmed, but with the right preparation and support, you can navigate this important time successfully. Remind your child that there are many routes to success. It’s about exploring options and finding the best path forward. The most important thing is to stay positive and keep moving."

How to use Clearing

If your teen doesn’t receive the offers they were hoping for on Results Day, the first place to explore more options is the Clearing system on UCAS – the service in charge of university admissions.

Clearing often has an undeservedly bad reputation. While seeing your child’s disappointment at missing out on their first choice can be painful, it doesn’t mean they’ve run out of options—far from it. Many education experts suggest that Clearing is an opportunity for students to take control of their choices. It's a straightforward way to see the wide range of alternatives available at other universities or on slightly different courses.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Students who achieve higher grades than expected can also use Clearing to apply to more sought-after universities. Flexibility and a positive attitude are key. Remind your teen that there are many paths to the same destination. For example, if they didn’t get accepted for a business studies degree, they could consider marketing or accounting instead.

James Kidd, Principal of DLD College London, told me that amazing outcomes often emerge from Clearing. "We frequently hear from students who went through Clearing and are now thriving because it turned out to be the right place for them. Clearing isn’t a taboo subject – it’s simply another route to success."

Clearing is open until October

Results Day will be hectic, but with a little preparation it needn't be overwhelming. Your teen will need to act quickly to apply for new courses and speak to universities directly, although not everything needs to be decided on the day. Clearing remains open until 21st October.

Encourage your teen to make the calls themselves. Universities will want to hear from them directly as they present their case. If they feel daunted, remind them that everyone on the other end of the phone is there to help.

If their grades suggest they’re not quite ready, they could consider options like foundation years at the same institution, which would prepare them for their chosen course.

Keep them calm by reminding them that university isn’t the be-all and end-all. There are many other options, such as apprenticeships, which offer the chance to learn on the job.

Is it worth getting an A-level remarked?

When Alison Reddihough’s son Harvey missed a predicted grade in his best science subject two years ago, they were initially shocked. However, he still secured a place at his desired university, albeit on a slightly different course. They decided to request a remark to see if it might get him onto the original course.

Alison, co-founder of tickledmoon.com, a personalised children’s book company, explains: "When we spoke to his teachers, they told us his marks were very close in the subject he’d underperformed in, especially on one paper, so we decided to request a remark. We had to confirm in writing to the school, acknowledging that there could be a fee and that his grade might go down as well as up."

While they were waiting for the result, Harvey adjusted to the idea of his new course, Electrical and Electronic Engineering. When the remark didn’t yield any extra points, he accepted his new course. "Two years on, he says he is absolutely on the right course and he loves his uni. So, it all worked out well in the end."

On the other hand, teacher, mum, and parenting blogger Emma Bradley had a different experience with her son Dylan. He had borderline grades in two A-level subjects, and after having both papers rechecked, his grades were adjusted upwards from D to C. "I’m a total advocate for gut feeling, but teachers are experienced and offer good guidance. However, ultimately, it’s your child’s result and their future, so do what feels right for them," she says. Dylan later chose to pursue an apprenticeship, which has worked out well for him.

Emma believes that if your child is close to the next grade boundary, it’s worth considering a remark. "The grade can go down, but if you’re near the top end, you’d hope it wouldn’t drop enough to change the grade. It’s a risk, but one worth taking in the right circumstances."

We've got lots of expert advice and information on the topic of exams for parents, from everything you need to know about AS and A-levels to understanding the future of A-levels. Or for a lighter read, try the top five tips to support your teen on results day, according to an expert, or find out the shocking amount parents spend on exam result gifts.