This simple sleep method may make you like your other half a bit more (and will minimise disruption if your child comes into your bed at night)

A simple sleep method, dubbed the Scandinavian Sleep Method, has been praised for improving the way couples share a bed and it has the added bonus of reducing the disruption caused by your kids coming to sleep with you at night.

Parents are often so caught up in the sleeping habits of their children, wondering why experts could ever think that it's a good thing your baby is not sleeping through the night or asking how much sleep teenagers need, that they often forget about their own nighttime routines.

It leads to the inevitable question; Why am I so tired all the time? Often, the answer to this question is because your sleep is often disrupted, if not because of crying babies, because your partner is snoring, fidgeting, and just generally showing off sleep habits that wake you up throughout the night.

While the former can be largely resolved using the best baby sleep aids of 2024 and by developing a newborn sleep schedule, the latter can be a little harder to rectify.

However, many couples have adopted and praised the benefits of the Scandinavian Sleep Method, a simple, low-cost trick that's been helping couples to banish sleep problems and get more precious deep sleep.

"The Scandinavian Sleep Method involves a couple sleeping in the same bed, but they each use a separate duvet or blanket," says Claire Davies, Certified Sleep Coach and Sleep Editor at Tom's Guide. "These might be different weights or togs, and perhaps made of entirely different materials.

"This is great if you sleep hot but your partner feels the cold easily and sleeps better when burrowed under mounds of heavy blankets. The Scandinavian Sleep Method is also great if you like lots of personal space in bed, but still want to bedshare."

The method also has an added benefit for parents. Whether you're taking it in turns to get up with the baby, or you're hoping to reduce the disruption caused by a bad sleeper getting into bed with you each night, opting for two separate duvets can massively minimise the chance of rousing the other from their sleep.

It's simple to get started. All you need to do is grab two duvets and duvet covers, each one being half the size of your shared bed, and pop them on your bed. It's really that easy.

So if you've tried sleep affirmations and all the hacks we have on how to cool down while in bed and you still can't sleep or fall asleep fast, the Scandinavian Sleep Method may be the answer to your nighttime woes.