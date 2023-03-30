What are sleep affirmations and do sleep affirmations work?

If you struggle to nod off, you've most likely exhausted the majority of tried-and-tested methods to help you fall asleep faster. But, what about talking yourself into a good night's rest – also known as sleep affirmations? "Do sleep affirmations work?" I hear you ask.

When it comes to questions about our sleeping behaviours, those such as "What does it mean when you dream about someone? (opens in new tab)" or "Why do I sweat a night? (opens in new tab)" are perhaps more easily answered. Sleep affirmations require you to do the work, practice and have some degree of patience. 'Reading sleep affirmations or saying them out loud, especially before bed, can have a powerful effect on our mental state and our ability to sleep well,' says sleep and dream expert Charlie Morley (opens in new tab). 'And if we say them in the alpha and theta-rich hypnotic trance-state of the hypnagogic, this effect is supercharged.'

Theta waves occur during light sleep or deep relaxation, while alpha waves occur when people feel relaxed, and when the brain is resting, without concentrating on anything. So, if you're wondering 'Why do I keep waking early? (opens in new tab)' or 'Why am I so tired?' (opens in new tab), sleep affirmations might be the solution to those long, sleepless nights.

What are sleep affirmations?

Sleep affirmations are positive statements or phrases that you repeat to yourself before hitting the sheets. These are especially helpful if you often experience a lack of sleep (opens in new tab).

‘They are intended to help you focus on positive thoughts and feelings, and to reinforce positive beliefs about yourself and your life,’ says Martin Seeley (opens in new tab), sleep expert and CEO of Mattress Next Day. ‘Sleep affirmations can be used to reduce anxiety, improve self-esteem, increase motivation, and promote a sense of calm and relaxation.’

Sleep affirmations can be as simple as repeating a single phrase, such as "I am calm and at peace," or they can be more complex statements that address specific areas of your life, such as "I am worthy of love and respect," or "I trust myself to make wise decisions." The key is to choose affirmations that resonate with you and feel meaningful and authentic.

How do sleep affirmations work?

Sleep affirmations are most effective when you are relaxed, which is when your mind is feeling more open to change. 'One way to make the most of your open and relaxed mind is to practise some simple self-hypnosis techniques,' says Charlie. 'We enter natural states of hypnosis over the course of the day, and like hypnosis, self-hypnosis is simply about passing on helpful messages to your subconscious.'

The subconscious mind likes to please, and it is there to serve us, so if you can connect with it (which is easier than you might think) you are sitting on a goldmine of opportunity, just waiting to be untapped.

'You can get yourself into a relaxed state using a Progressive Muscular Relaxation (PMR),' says Charlie. 'Dr Edmund Jacobson invented this technique way back in the 1920s as a way of helping his patients deal with anxiety. The technique simply involves working through various muscle groups, first tensing and then releasing them.'

It usually starts with the feet and then works up through the body slowly and smoothly. Not only does this help promote sleep, but it also works well as one of the relaxation techniques for stress (opens in new tab), through releasing the day's tension held in the body. 'It can be done at any time of day or night, but if we practise it while we’re drifting through the hypnagogic, it may lead to an even deeper level of relaxation,' says Charlie.

Want to give it a try? Follow Martin's tips for trying sleep affirmations for the first time:

Choose your affirmations: 'Start by choosing affirmations that resonate with you and feel meaningful and authentic,' says Martin. You can choose from our list below or create your own based on your own personal goals and desires.



'Start by choosing affirmations that resonate with you and feel meaningful and authentic,' says Martin. You can choose from our list below or create your own based on your own personal goals and desires. Create a routine: Incorporate your affirmations into your bedtime routine (opens in new tab) .'This could include taking a few minutes before bed to sit quietly, meditate, or journal while repeating your affirmations to yourself,' says Martin.



Incorporate your affirmations into your bedtime routine .'This could include taking a few minutes before bed to sit quietly, meditate, or journal while repeating your affirmations to yourself,' says Martin. Use present tense: Phrase your affirmations in the present tense, as if they are already true. For example, "I am calm and at peace" rather than "I will be calm and at peace."



Phrase your affirmations in the present tense, as if they are already true. For example, "I am calm and at peace" rather than "I will be calm and at peace." Visualize : 'As you repeat your affirmations, try to visualize the positive outcomes you are affirming,' says Martin. Imagine yourself feeling calm, confident, and happy.



: 'As you repeat your affirmations, try to visualize the positive outcomes you are affirming,' says Martin. Imagine yourself feeling calm, confident, and happy. Be consistent: Try to practice your affirmations every night. It may take some time to see results so be patient and persistent.

To get yourself started, try this guided sleep affirmations meditation:

Benefits of sleep affirmations

1. Helps you overcome negative patterns

'The right mindset goes a long way when it comes to getting good sleep. Similarly, telling yourself beneficial things through the use of affirmations, such as "I sleep well and wake feeling refreshed," can help the potential to shift negative thinking and overcome patterns you would like to change,' says Charlie.

2. Boosts self-esteem

'Affirmations such as "I’m proud of myself for what I achieved today" or "I trust myself" can help change negative self-beliefs into more positive ways to view yourself, as well as increased confidence for the following day,' says Laura Duester (opens in new tab), psychotherapist from Counselling Directory.

One study published in the journal of Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience (opens in new tab) found that the neural pathways in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex of the brain increase when a person practices self-affirmation. This cortex is associated with positive self-valuation.

3. Reduces stress levels

'Affirmations are also proven to lower stress levels, decrease anxiety, improve focus, concentration and confidence,' says Charlie. Another study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience (opens in new tab) found that affirmations can activate the reward centres in the brain, helping to buffer stress levels.

4. Tunes into gratitude

'Using gratitude sleep affirmations, such as "I’m thankful for today" or "I’m grateful for X, Y and Z", helps to rewire your brain to notice and appreciate the positives in life,' says Laura. This is an incredibly powerful tool that is linked with increased happiness and wellbeing.

5. Encourages your body to rest

'Sleep affirmations such as "It’s time to rest" or "I’m recharging my mind and body" encourage you to let go of bodily tension and relax your muscles so you can fall into a deep, undisturbed sleep,' says Laura.

The best sleep affirmations

All that I did today was enough. I sleep with a light and serene mind.

I am feeling calm now that my day is done.

My life is easy and filled with joy and compassion.

I release all tension from the body as I prepare for bed.

I am grateful for my bed, my room and my quiet body.

I relax my head, face, neck, arms, stomach, legs, and feet. I let them sink deeply into the bed.

I am a good sleeper.

My body heals while I sleep.

My heart is happy and relaxed.

Sleep rejuvenates me.

The outside world is fading into the background now.

I cherish my relationship with sleep.

Peace and happiness are my priority right now.

I am in control of my sleeping patterns.

