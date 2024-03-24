Confused by teenage slang? We share the meanings behind 123 terms your teen might use (and #38 explains a lot)

If you’ve ever glanced at your teen’s phone and wondered if they’ve taken up a second language, or stared blankly at them when they tell you that they “highkey want that”, welcome to the world of parenting teenagers.

Teens love pushing boundaries, carving out their own identities, ignoring you (we helpfully cover this in our 'are you even listening to me' article) and setting their own agendas. That’s pretty much their job and is one of the reasons that teen-ternity is a thing (read all about it in our helpful explainer Why teen-ternity is a popular option). No sooner have parents grasped the teen slang phrases than the language moves on, driven by memes, gaming, influencers, music and social media, to name just a few. “Teenagers and slang have a special bond, according to linguist expert Joe McGowan. “Language is a living, breathing thing, and teens are at the forefront of pushing its boundaries.”

It might feel like your teen is always on social media and they probably are, to be honest, and that's where a lot of slang is used, it's crucial to how teenagers communicate with each other. It allows them to connect with others, express who they are, and set themselves apart from other groups. Teens use slang a lot when talking in person and online. However, there are certain phrases we need to be aware of, as they may be a red flag, either for your teen’s behaviour or someone they’re talking to. We’ve got bare Gucci slang phrases and we ain’t cappin. Plus, how teens talk about sex and phrases and acronyms that are instant red flags for parents to be aware of.

Teen slang 2024

General slang terms

And I oop: Used when something catches you off guard or is really surprising or provocative Bait: Obvious Bare: Many BDE: Big d*** energy Bougie/boujee: High class, rich, fancy Bussin’: Awesome Cake: Used to describe a large bottom Canon event: A moment in development that will help shape your life or personality Cappin’: Lying Caught in 4k: To catch someone in the act Cheugy: Someone or something that is basic, out of date, or trying too hard Cursed: Unsettling or creepy Ded: Used when something is really funny or embarrassing Delulu: Delusional Do it for the plot: Said to encourage oneself to take a chance on something Drip: Style, great fashion sense, flashy accessories Era: A substitute for phase, inspired by Taylor Swift's Era album. FINSTA: Fake Instagram account Flex: Show off Gucci: Something good or cool Highkey: Very interested in Hits different: When something is better than it normally is ISO: In search of IYKYK: If you know, you know Keep it 100: Be true to yourself Left no crumbs: Ddid something perfectly Lit: Amazing, cool, or exciting Lowkey: Somewhat interested in Mid: Insult meaning low quality or average Mood: A relatable feeling or situation No cap: Used to indicate that someone is not lying OFC: Short for of course OK, Boomer: Calling out an idea that is outdated or resistant to change PMOYS: Acronym that stands for 'put me on your Snapchat' Rizz: Word to describe someone's ablity to flirt, like 'Lee just tried to rizz up Sophie - it didn't work' Salty: To be bitter or cross about something Same: I can relate Say less: I understand Shading: Gossip about someone else

Sic/Sick: Cool or sweet Sigma: A male who is popular but is also a loner who separates himself from the crowd Slay: To be extremely stylish or successful Sleep on: To be ignorant of something or someone's value Slaps: Used to express that something is awesome Snatched: On point, very good, or well-styled Stan: An overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity Swoop: To be picked up in a car Tea: Gossip or interesting news Vibing: Chilling out, having a good time, or identifying with a certain kind of energy Woke: Socially or politically conscious WYA: Where you at? WYD: What you doing? YAAS: A very emphatic yes YEET: A very strong word for yes.

Sex and relationship slang

Bae: Significant other or crush Beige flag: Between red flag and green flag, offputting, not enough for rejection Body count: The number of people someone has slept with Boo: One’s significant other Catch feels: To develop romantic feelings for someone Catfish: Someone who pretends to be someone they’re not on social media Chad: A hyper-sexual young man Coney: Slang for penis D: Short for d*** Daddy: An attractive man, usually older, who conveys a sense of power Dongle: Slang for penis FBOI: F**k boy; a guy just looking for sex FWB: Friends with benefits LMP: Like my pic Meal: Someone who looks good enough to eat

Netflix and chill: Getting together and hooking up Peng: Attractive Ship: Short for relationship Simp: Somebody who tries very hard and does a lot for their crush Situationship: Not just friends but also not really in a relationship Skeet: To ejaculate Slim thick/thicc: 'Ideal' female body shape (tiny waist, big bottom and breasts) Smash: Casual sex Snack: Describes an attractive person Stealthing: Secretly removing a condom during sex TDTM: Talk dirty to me Thicc: Having an attractive, curvy body Thirsty: Desperate for attention, usually sexual attention Thot: Stands for that ho over there and is often used instead of slut WAP: Wet ass p*ssy Zaddy: A well-dressed, attractive man

Parties and drugs slang

420: Marijuana reference Addy: Short for Adderall, an ADHD medication used recreationally. Dabbing: Concentrated dose of cannabis DTF: Down to f***, as in 'are you DTF?' Food: Cannabis or other drugs Gas: Marijuana, something that’s cool, or to hype someone up Hentai: Graphic anime pornography Hulk: A 2mg green benzodiazepine bar Juul/Juuling: Type of ecigarette, vaping Lit/Turnt/Turnt Up: Stoned or drunk, active or popular Plug: A drug dealer or contact for drugs School Bus: A 2mg Xanax, which is yellow Turnt: Excited and having a good time, often with drugs or alcohol X: Ecstasy Xan/Xans: Short for Xanax, a sedative often used recreationally

Red flag slang

9: Code 9, handgun 53x: Sex ASL: Age, sex, location Cheffing: Stabbing CU46: See you for sex Dayger: Daytime rager (erection) Dipping: Stabbing Duppying: Killing GNOC: Get naked on camera KMS: Kill myself

KPC: Keep parents clueless KYS: Kill yourself LMIRL : Let's meet in real life Menty b: Shorthand for mental breakdown Molly: MDMA, an illegal drug NIFOC: Naked in front of computer Plug: Stab or shoot, refers to a drug contact or supply Receipts: Proof of something (like screenshots or pictures) Spinners: Guns Swords: Knives Toys: Drugs or drug paraphernalia, cars or guns Trap phone: Also called a burner phone WTTP : Want to trade photos?

Why do kids use slang?

“Slang becomes a badge of belonging to a peer group and a way to shape their identity,” says linguist expert Joe McGowan. “It's also a way to differentiate themselves from older siblings or adults who might try to use their outdated slang.”

In other words, using slang not only allows your teenage to feel like they’re being rebellious or noncomformist, but it can also, perhaps ironically, help them feel like they’re part of their social circles and give them a sense of connection to their peers.

Of course, some teens will use slang to deliberately keep their conversations with friends and other acquaintances secret. Using coded terms and messages can flummox parents who simply tune out.

Joe McGowan Linguist expert Joe McGowan is a linguist expert and CEO of McGowan Transcriptions, the UK's leading transcription agency.



When should I be worried about my kid’s slang?

“Slang use is normal and healthy in teenagers,” reassures McGowan. “It demonstrates their creativity and grasp of language rules. As long as they can communicate effectively in standard English for schoolwork and formal situations, excessive slang probably isn't a cause for alarm. However, if a teen struggles with grammar or engaging in meaningful conversations, gently encouraging the use of standard English might be helpful.”

However, she warns that parents should be aware of some slang terms. “While most are harmless expressions of youth culture, some words and phrases may raise red flags for parents, particularly if they are derogatory, offensive, or perpetuate harmful stereotypes. Slang that promotes racism, misogyny, homophobia, or violence should be addressed promptly and taken seriously. Parents should openly communicate with their children about the implications of such language and reinforce values of respect, inclusivity, and empathy.”

Although we’ve provided some red flag terms here that can be a warning of violence, street crime or sexual crimes, some of these terms can be used innocently by young people without any of their darker connotations. Writing for The Conversation, Tony Thorne, Director of Slang and New Language Archive at King's College London, says, “Authorities have to get to grips with the slang young people use to communicate. But the relationship between the street slang used by many young people every day and the secret codes deployed by gang members while planning and boasting about crimes is not always straightforward and lends itself to misunderstandings.”

Where to turn to for extra help in communicating with your teenager

There are plenty of family therapy services and organisations dedicated to improving communication and relationships between parents and teenagers.

Family Lives offers online advice by age group, as well as a live chat, confidential helpline, parenting forum and email support, They can also signpost you to parenting services in your local area.

Young Minds is another charity that provides mental health support for parents and young people. It includes advice on how to talk to your teenager and support for professionals such as youth club workers and football coaches. Young Minds also offers a parents helpline and a confidential phone chat, live chat or email for kids under 19 years old.

FRANK offers help and advice to young people and parents about peer pressure, drugs, and alcohol. It has a 24-hour phoneline that’s open 7 days a week. It also offers a texting and email service.