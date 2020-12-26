Tesco has just announced a huge Boxing Day sale on baby products – and there’s some real bargains!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Tesco Boxing Day sale has just been announced and there’s LOADS of deals this year on baby products, clothing and more from some of our much-loved brands.

Tommee Tippee, Pampers and Ella’s Kitchen are just three of the brands on offer, with discounts available both in-store (in areas outside of tier 4) and online.

We’ve confirmed that there is 50% off baby care essentials like nappies and bottles, baby foods and bathing, with 30% off home basics like changing mats.

The sale will start on December 26 online and later in-store on December 28, and last right through to January 17 2021 nationwide. Clubcard members will also be able to unlock exclusive deals on a whole range of products as well, so there’s no better time to jump on the Tesco website.

Check out these amazing deals, live now online…

Tesco Boxing Day baby sale deals – at a glance:

Best Boxing Day baby deals from Tesco

Pampers nappies – Any 2 for £16

Save on Pampers with Tesco as nappies in sizes 1 to 8 and 48 to 90 are on sale in a deal of any 2 for £16. The perfect opportunity to stock up for the year ahead! View Deal

Gro Clock Sleep Trainer – £30 £24

New year, more sleep? Try out something new with the £6 saving on the Gro Clock Sleep Trainer, now only £24. Includes loads of useful and fun features to help toddlers stay asleep and get up when they need to. View Deal

Tommee Tippee 3 X 260Ml Baby Bottles – £19.99 £13.32

Save over £6 with a Clubcard when you buy these cute Tomee Tippee baby bottles. There’s three in the pack, making it incredible value for money. Each bottle has a with anti-colic valve reduces excessive air flow and 3-way easy hold. View Deal

Ella’s Kitchen multipacks – £3.50 £2.60

Save 9op on each of these Ella’s Kitchen multipacks with a Clubcard. It might not sound like a lot compared to the other offers, but every little helps when it comes to these treats! View Deal

But it’s not only Tesco who have amazing deals! Boxing Day sales have kicked off all over the internet and on the high streets, with Boots Boxing Day sale offering up some of the best deals on electricals along with essential makeup and skincare products, from the likes of Soap & Glory, No.7, Rimmel and more.

Happy shopping!