Tesco has just announced a huge Boxing Day sale on baby products – and there’s some real bargains!

The Tesco Boxing Day sale has just been announced and there’s LOADS of deals this year on baby products, clothing and more from some of our much-loved brands.
Tommee Tippee, Pampers and Ella’s Kitchen are just three of the brands on offer, with discounts available both in-store (in areas outside of tier 4) and online.
We’ve confirmed that there is 50% off baby care essentials like nappies and bottles, baby foods and bathing, with 30% off home basics like changing mats.
The sale will start on December 26 online and later in-store on December 28, and last right through to January 17 2021 nationwide. Clubcard members will also be able to unlock exclusive deals on a whole range of products as well, so there’s no better time to jump on the Tesco website.
Check out these amazing deals, live now online…
Tesco Boxing Day baby sale deals – at a glance:
- Pampers nappies (in sizes 1 – 8, 48 – 90) – Any 2 for £16
- Pampers Active Fit Nappies Essentials – Save 35%
- Childs Farm moisterisers, body washes and bubble bath – Save 25%
- Fred & Flo bathing essentials – Save 30%
- Tommee Tippee Electric Breastpump – Save £67.50 with Clubcard
- Tommee Tippee Super-Steam Advanced Electric Steriliser White – Save £34.99 with Clubcard
- Huggies Pull Ups Training Pants – Save £4 with Clubcard
- Gro Clock Sleep Trainer – Save £6
- Tommee Tippee 3 X 260Ml Baby Bottles – Save £6.67 with Clubcard
- Ella’s Kitchen multipacks – Save 90p with Clubcard
Best Boxing Day baby deals from Tesco
Pampers nappies – Any 2 for £16
Save on Pampers with Tesco as nappies in sizes 1 to 8 and 48 to 90 are on sale in a deal of any 2 for £16. The perfect opportunity to stock up for the year ahead!
Tommee Tippee Electric Breastpump –
£ 135 £67.50
Now half price for Clubcard members only, the Tommee Tippee Breastpump is one of the best Boxing Day deals from Tesco. Use cord-free for over an hour with the super chargeable and lightweight battery.
Tommee Tippee Super-Steam Advanced Electric Steriliser White –
£69.99 £34.99
Get half price off this top-range Tommee Tippee Super-Steam steriliser on Boxing Day from Tesco if you have a Clubcard. It helps eliminate harmful bacteria from up to six different bottles at one time.
Huggies Pull Ups Training Pants –
£8 £4
Take half price off these Huggies Pull Ups Training Pants from Tesco, now only £4 instead of £8 with a Tesco Clubcard. Ideal if your little one is taking things to the next stage of toilet training and needs a little extra help along the way.
Gro Clock Sleep Trainer –
£30 £24
New year, more sleep? Try out something new with the £6 saving on the Gro Clock Sleep Trainer, now only £24. Includes loads of useful and fun features to help toddlers stay asleep and get up when they need to.
Tommee Tippee 3 X 260Ml Baby Bottles –
£19.99 £13.32
Save over £6 with a Clubcard when you buy these cute Tomee Tippee baby bottles. There’s three in the pack, making it incredible value for money. Each bottle has a with anti-colic valve reduces excessive air flow and 3-way easy hold.
Ella’s Kitchen multipacks –
£3.50 £2.60
Save 9op on each of these Ella’s Kitchen multipacks with a Clubcard. It might not sound like a lot compared to the other offers, but every little helps when it comes to these treats!