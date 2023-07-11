The 8 self-care Prime Day deals you actually won't regret buying

Big shopping events like Amazon Prime Day usually have us thinking about buying stuff for other people but self-care Prime Day deals are the quiet luxury vibe you didn't know you needed in your life.

All mums say it: self-care isn't selfish. We know it's true. Being happy and well-rested humans means we're better mums and more likely to actually enjoy the delights of motherhood than if we're knackered and neglected. And yet when it comes to actually spending money on the luxuries and treats that help us to relax and take better care of ourselves, most of us are slow to do so.

If you're looking for something other than the standard treat of the best perfumes of all time, why not treat yourself to a little self-care Prime Day deal? That fancy hand soap that you love using at your friend's house. Something that will make you smile like disco lights for your bath. Or a a little touch of luxury that you can enjoy on a daily basis like a diffuser or a face roller.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm £48 | £33.99 at Amazon (save 29%)

I'm a big fan of this gorgeous cleansing butter that is so good I pay full price normally, but will take that hefty 29% discount anyway. This cleanser smells beautiful and is great for removing even waterproof makeup.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray £27 | £20.80 at Amazon (save 23%)

If you've managed to find time to do your make up as a busy parent, the last thing you want to do is apply it again. This setting spray keeps your makeup locked in for hours and dries quickly without leaving a sticky finish.

L'OCCITANE Shea Lavender Hands and Body Liquid Refill £22 | £17.38 at Amazon (save 21%)

I can't be the only one that feels just a tad more put together when I have some fancy hand soap, right? This lovely stuff smells delicious and the bulk size and big discount mean I'm snapping it up today.

ghd Original Hair Straightener £129 | £89.99 at Amazon (save 30%)

The holy grail of all straighteners, ghds are one of those things that I loyally love but really ought to replace for a new pair. Thankfully, this pair are now under £90 so it's the perfect time.

LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree Set £44.99 | £29.89 at Amazon (save 34%)

Switching off after a manic day doesn't come easily to me and that's why LEGO has been a game changer for claiming back my evenings. This pretty little set is great for focusing your mind and with 34% off, I'll be snapping it up instead of scrolling on my phone this evening.

Malfy Rosa Sicilian Pink Grapefruit Flavoured Gin (70cl) £29.25 | £21.84 at Amazon (save 25%)

This zesty gin falls into my shopping basket more than I'd like to admit so now that it's 25% cheaper, it seems like it would be rude not to stock up. Perfect with tonic or in a cocktail, Malfy Rosa is a great summery drink.

TiffBox Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser £33.99 | £21.99 at Amazon (save 35%)

Having one of those homes that smell amazing is a goal of mine and so this oil diffuser is a great purchase. Suitable for adding oils from your favourite brands, this diffuser sets the scene for a bit of self-care. Plus, right now, it's 35% off!

Temple Spring Bath Caddy £39.99 | £33.99 at Amazon (save 15%)

Nothing beats a good soak in the tub but for ultimate relaxation a bath caddy is what you need. This stylish caddy is 15% off today and holds just about everything from your wine glass (or two, we won't judge), a candle, book, or tablet.

Looking for other great savings? Check out these Prime Day air fryer deals.