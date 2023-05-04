Things to do in London for the coronation: the top 8 events I would do with my kid

If you're wondering what to do in London for the coronation then you've found the right place.

Even though the people of the UK have been given another Bank Holiday on Monday 8 May (opens in new tab), the date of the King's coronation is Saturday 6 May 2023, we have more information in our coronation of King Charles' schedule (opens in new tab) article. The coronation itself is a solemn religious ceremony that has remained the same for more than 1,000 years. It takes place at the beautiful Westminster Abbey.

There will be ceremonial processions in London before and after the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey in London. With thousands expected to line the streets to celebrate, however, if you can't make it in person you can watch the coronation with streaming services (opens in new tab).

Making memories with kids is part of being a parent, but expecting them to stand for hours in one spot waiting for a procession is a lot, so we have found the top 5 things to do if you're in London this weekend with family for the King's coronation.

What to do in London for the coronation

The service and processions will be broadcast on national television, radio and online, and shown on large screens across the country. Find your nearest b (opens in new tab)ig screen here.

1. Go on a river cruise

(Image credit: Getty images)

Just being in London you'll get the feel and celebratory vibe of the coronation, so jump on a river cruise down the Thames, to take in all the London sights. Try our fun facts for kids (opens in new tab) along the way, we have a great section on the King and coronation.

Between April 17 and May 8, City Cruises (opens in new tab)will be dressing their boats in bunting to celebrate the coronation, while onboard commentary will give first-timers an insight into the buildings that line the riverfront, from Westminster Abbey to the Tower of London. There’s the option to hop off if you want, or stay on board and enjoy one of the coronation-themed afternoon teas or dinners.

When: 5 - 6 May

Where: Stations throughout London

2. Watch the coronation on big screens

(Image credit: Getty images)

Big screens will be put in place in Hyde Park, Green Park, and St James’s Park offering thousands of members of the public the chance to watch the coronation on Saturday 6 May. Screens in St James’s Park will also show the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May. Pack up a picnic, your kid's toys, games, blankets, and (let's be honest) tablets and you will have a lovely day out in the fresh air while also creating historical memories.

When: Sat 6 and Sun 7 May

Where: Hyde Park and St James' Park

3. Coronation day crafts

(Image credit: The Royal Mews)

Make the day all about exploring and crafting - for free. Pop along to The Royal Mews (opens in new tab) at Buckingham Palace and take in the beautiful carriages used in the coronation procession, including the amazing Gold State Coach, which will be used to transport King Charles III from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony.

Then take the kids back to Livery Room to enjoy sparkling arts and crafts inspired by the coronation, in arts and crafts activities suitable for families of all ages.

When: 7-8 May 23

Where: Royal Mews, Buckingham Palace Road, London SW1W 0QH

4. Coronation day at ZSL London Zoo

(Image credit: ZSL London Zoo)

The Royal history extends as far as London Zoo - a heritage which is shared in a guided tour, while you wander around the animal Kingdom with lively animal talks, coming face-to-face with more than 14,000 animals; from the endangered Asiatic ‘lion king’ Bhanu in Land of the Lions to the Queen honeybee in Tiny Giants - lots of opportunities to talk with the kids about the coronation and what it means for our country. Kids can also get stuck into crafty crown-making and face-painting. Be quick as tickets are selling up fast. Adults from £33pp and kids from 23.20pp.

When: 6-8 May

Where: ZSL London Zoo, Outer Circle, London NW1 4RY

5. A right royal bus tour

(Image credit: Brigits Bakery Afternoon Tea bus tour)

Enjoy a unique afternoon tea atop a repurposed Routemaster bus to celebrate the King's coronation. Tuck into royal delicacies, including a coronation chicken bun, plum Frangipan, a white chocolate Earl Grey macaron, and royal scone with clotted cream and jam. The 90-minute bus tour route includes some of London's top landmarks including; Big Ben, The Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey, St James’s Park, Hyde Park, The Royal Albert Hall, Marble Arch, Nelson’s Column, Downing Street and more. Prices start from £35pp.

When: 24 Apr-31 May

Where: Brigit's Bakery Coronation Bus Tours (opens in new tab) depart from Victoria Coach Station

6. Coronation celebrations at Tower Bridge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are crown-making activities and great views at Tower Bridge in the centre of London. Celebrate the new King and Queen Consort with all your crafty skills and enjoy exploring the attraction with your new regal, colourful crown. Visitors to Tower Bridge on 6 May itself will receive a commemorative ticket to mark their visit to Tower Bridge.

When: 6-8 May

Where: Tower Bridge, Tower Bridge Road, London SE1 2UP

7. Coronation celebrations on the London Eye

(Image credit: The London Eye)

To celebrate this historic event the London Eye has created a special Coronation Capsule. You hop in for the usual rotation with views of London, including of Westminster Abbey, and, while inside, pretend you’re having your own coronation. The capsule features a replica of the Coronation Chair, and replicas of the Crown Jewels are available as props. Tickets for the capsule cost £60 per person and include a glass of champagne (or soft drink) plus fast-track boarding.

When: April 29 - May 9

Where: The London Eye, Southbank

8. Witness history with the royal processions

(Image credit: Getty images)

If your kids are a little older and can stand to wait then maybe you can chance this. On the day of the coronation, two processions will take place between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey. Before the coronation ceremony, Charles and Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in what’s officially called the King’s Procession.

The King’s Procession will travel along The Mall, through Admiralty Arch, along the south side of King Charles Island in Trafalgar Square, before going down Whitehall through the east and south side of Parliament Square to Westminster Abbey.

The rest of the route for the Procession on Saturday 6 May is non-ticketed and open to the public on a first-come first-served basis. It is expected that tens of thousands of people will come to watch the Coronation processions in London.

When: Saturday 6th May

Where: The Mall, Buckingham Palace

