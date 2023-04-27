I'm no Royalist but these M&S coronation items are what I'm actually buying

Not all of us are gripped by coronation fever ahead of King Charles III's big day on the 6th of May, but the Marks and Spencer coronation range has got me. These are the items still in stock that I can't resist.

For those who are keen to mark the coronation of the King and Queen Consort by investing in a commemorative item or a few items of historic memorabilia, we've compiled the ultimate guide to the best coronation gifts (opens in new tab).

But if that's not your cup of tea and Union Jacks just aren't your style, allow me to draw your attention to the ever-so-slightly irreverent range of coronation items on sale at Marks and Spencer - including a cheeky limited edition Colin the Caterpillar cake (opens in new tab).

Even if you have no intention of watching the historic coronation proceedings on TV you can still enjoy the extra bank holiday in style with these quirky but cool coronation items from M&S. Hardly a Union Jack in sight.

The range is selling fast so I've pulled together this handy list of the best of the M&S coronation range that's still in stock. Don't delay if you spot something you love as these items are flying off the shelves.

The M&S coronation items I can't resist...

Why you can trust GoodTo. Our experienced Consumer Editor & parent reviewers spend hours testing products to help you make the best choice. Find out how we test and review products.

(opens in new tab) Bolster Cushion, £17.50 | M&S (opens in new tab) WANT. What else is there to say? Yes, Queen... I'm not all that interested in who lives in what castle or what anyone will be wearing to the Corriebobs but THIS cushion? I need it in my own castle, preferably in the frame when I'm on work Zoom calls.

(opens in new tab) Coronation Tea Towels, £12 | M&S (opens in new tab) Kit out your kitchen with this set of three stylish commemorative tea towels featuring not the King's head but a playful dogs' tea party theme, illustrated by award-winning artist Eleanor Tomlinson. It comes in a bundle tied with ribbon so it'll also make a lovely gift.

(opens in new tab) Coronation Cake Stand, £35 | M&S (opens in new tab) No need to throw a street party to enjoy an excuse for a classy afternoon tea - this three-tier cake stand doesn't overdo the patriotism and who can resist a slice of cake served atop these playful pups? It's made from bone china but it's dishwasher-safe. Bonus.

(opens in new tab) Coronation Teapot, £30 | M&S (opens in new tab) A nice cup of tea with your cake? Featuring the same doggy-themed artwork as the cake stand, this quirky teapot is much more my cup of tea than some of the coronation teapots you can buy. It's dishwasher-friendly too.

(opens in new tab) Coronation Cup and Saucer, £9.50 | M&S (opens in new tab) Oh, go on then, even the M&S coronation cup and saucer is calling my name. You probably won't find me drinking my cuppa in a mug emblazoned with King Charles' 'mug' any time soon but this bone china cup and saucer is undeniably cute and quirky. And dishwasher-safe.

(opens in new tab) Coronation Bear Soft Toy, £15 | M&S (opens in new tab) How cute is this fella? Yes, there are Union Jacks on his paws but they're less in-your-face compared with many of the coronation teddies we've seen. Even the crown gets a yes from me. And who knows, maybe he'll be worth something 50 years from now.

(opens in new tab) Coronation Sweatshirt, £16 | M&S (opens in new tab) If your general vibe is more punk than princess, then the coronation clothing from M&S is about as cool (Britannia...) as it gets. Stock is already super low though so don't hang around if you fancy one of these fab 'In the presence of Royalty' sweatshirts.

(opens in new tab) Coronation Print Shirt, £9 | M&S (opens in new tab) If your coronation plans include a get-together that demands some cutesy clobber but you can't face kitting the kids out in red, white, and blue from head to toe, we reckon M&S is the place to shop. Like the kitchenware coronation range from M&S, this shirt features designs from Eleanor Tomlinson, an award-winning artist and illustrator based in East Yorkshire.

(opens in new tab) London Light Up Scented Candle, £10 | M&S (opens in new tab) Everyone else has been raving about the other light-up coronation candle from M&S (opens in new tab) but since it's out of stock and selling for silly money on eBay (opens in new tab) (and since 'God Save the King' slogans don't really vibe with me all that much...), I'm bringing your attention to this one. It features the unmistakeable London skyline, which lights up when you light the wick, and it's infused with neroli, lime, and bergamot

(opens in new tab) Coronation Ale, £36 | M&S (opens in new tab) If you're going to a coronation street party and need to take some drinks, these coronation ales are a good choice. They give a nod to the big day without requiring you to be an all-singing and all-dancing fan of the royal fam. Made with classic English Sovereign hops from Herefordshire, the beer is from Elgoods Brewery in the heart of the Cambridgeshire Fens. Cheers!

See? Call me old-fashioned but no matter whether you're shopping for gifts for new mums (opens in new tab) or hunting for the best toys (opens in new tab), it's hard to beat dear old M&S for cool and quirky gifts and mementos. And don't get me started on the Food Hall. From hampers (opens in new tab) for a special occasion to the iconic Colin the Caterpillar (opens in new tab) - my go-to birthday cake for the kids - I'm a big fan of Marks and Sparks. They should totally get a knighthood for nailing cool coronation kit.