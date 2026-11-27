Way of the Warrior Kid

DRAMA

Streaming

PRIME VIDEO

Marvel star Chris Pratt plays Jake, an injured Navy SEAL, who spends the summer mentoring his bullied young nephew Marc (Jude Hill), teaching him confidence, resilience and courage, using the principles of his military training. Linda Cardellini co-stars as Marc’s mum Sarah, in this heart-warming coming-of-age one-off movie packed with action, humour and a few life lessons.

(Image credit: Kane Skennar / Netflix)

The Mosquito Bowl

DRAMA

Streaming

NETFLIX

Based on a true story, this one-off drama follows four of America’s top college footballers who put their promising athletic careers aside to enlist in the Marines when the US joined World War Two following Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgard, Ray Nicolson and Tom Francis play the eager-to-serve young men.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The J Lo Show

MUSIC

Streaming

PARAMOUNT+

Filmed at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, this concert special for Thanksgiving sees Jennifer Lopez performing her biggest hits, backed by a full orchestra.