Steps

ANIMATION

Streaming

NETFLIX

This new animated take on the story of Cinderella focuses on the stepsisters, Lilith (Ali Wong) and Margot (Stephanie Hsu). When the magic wand belonging to the Fairy Godmother (Bette Midler ) is stolen, it leads to a chain of events that means they must team up with Cinders (Amanda Seyfried ) to save the kingdom. The voice cast also includes Daniel Radcliffe as the handsome, bride-seeking Prince.

(Image credit: Hayu)

The Real Housewives of London Reunion Special

REALITY

Streaming

HAYU

After another season of fabulous fashion, outrageous gossip and a whole load of drama, it’s time for the glossy stars of the London-based instalment of the global Real Housewives franchise to come together for a two-part reunion special. Having hosted the gathering at the end of the show’s debut run last year, comedian Katherine Ryan is back to oversee things as Nessie Welschinger, Juliet Mayhew, Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin , Panthea Parker and Karen Loderick- Peace reflect on the events of the 10-part series, set a few things straight and potentially resolve their differences...

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Yellowjackets

DRAMA

Streaming

PARAMOUNT+

The hit US series returns for its fourth and final series with Tawny Cypress, Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci reprising their roles as Taissa, Shauna and Misty, who survived a plane crash as teenage soccer players in 1998. This time, the drama follows the survivors 19 months after being stranded in the unforgiving Canadian wilderness as they race to cover their sins before the rescue teams finally arrive.