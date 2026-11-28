Strictly Come Dancing

ENTERTAINMENT

6.30PM

BBC1

★★★★

We're edging closer and closer to the final and, as the weeks go by, a glance at the leaderboard at the end of each show has told the tale of this series. A couple who have been bottom one week could be top the next, and often there isn't much daylight between the highest and lowest scoring celebrities and their pro partners. YouTuber John Nellis made it into Anton's Ballroom Boys Club, and Motsi said a few weeks ago that he was a grape, not a raisin (we think that was a good thing...) but, with partner Katya Jones, he's been up and down on the leaderboard. Have they managed to stay in the competition as it heads towards the last few shows?

(Image credit: PA Images/Matt Dunham/Alamy)

Raising the Royals: The Nannies Who Changed the Monarchy

FACTUAL

9.20PM

5

★★★★

There are some fascinating stories involving the Royal Family's nannies in this one-off, including that of Princes William and Harry's nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who was wrongly accused of having an affair with the then Prince Charles. Charles own childhood nanny, Helen Lightbody, was sacked after clashing with Prince Philip, while the late Queen Elizabeth's trusted governess Marion 'Crawfie' Crawford caused a scandal when she wrote a memoir about her time in the royal household, and nobody in the family ever spoke to her again!

Honey

DRAMA

9.20PM

BBC1

★★★★

Things are heating up in East Berlin in this fourth episode of the darkly comedic spy drama, set in 1982 during the Cold War, as undercover Ml6 spy Martha Schmitt (Ann Skelly) bumps into someone from her past. Could he turn out to pose a danger and cause her cover to be blown? Meanwhile, Martha and CIA operative Kurt Fischer (Nate Mann) continue to try to find out what murdered scientist Hermann Metzi was working on before his death. Stasi officer Friedrich Baumann (Jannis Niewöhner) is determined to work out who left the secret camera in his office, so he makes Kurt a proposition -and it's one that leaves him questioning everything...

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

GAME SHOW

8.25PM

BBC1

★★★★



Friday Night Dinner's Tom Rosenthal puts an unexpected Hill on bald men, Ellie Simmonds on oceans, Karen Carney "dampener' on proceedings before he's even faced a on The Lionesses, Judi Love on crisps, Sophie Ellis-Bextor question on his specialist subject of British sitcoms, as on noughties pop and Niko Omilana on memes. Will Tom nerves lead him to worry about the toilet facilities, and have composed himself by the time he's selected to answer what to do if he's caught short with the wheel in motion! the first question in the Moneyspinner round? Fingers (and Fortunately, there are six other celebs on hand, with Harry legs) crossed!

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The Good Ship Murder

DRAMA

6PM

5DRAMA (BOX SET 5 STREAMING)

★★★



Ahead of a new run, which begins with a Christmas special, catch up with previous series on 5's streaming platform, or watch from the beginning on 5Drama tonight. Shayne Ward stars as cruise ship singer Jack, whose former job as a detective comes in handy when a passenger is murdered...