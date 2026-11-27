The Hunchback, Soul of Paris

DRAMA

NETFLIX

Such is the enduring power of Victor Hugo's The Hunchback of Notre Dame that Quasimodo and Esmeralda are universally known. This French-language film set in 1830 Paris gives new meaning to the story about the hunchbacked hero (Vincent Cassell) – he's a stonemason here – and his love for dancer Agnès (Daphné Patakia, pictured), Esmeralda's birth name in the book. In Netflix's sweeping saga, cholera threatens impoverished and wealthy citizens alike, resulting in coldly ambitious doctor Gaspard demanding Quasimodo is hunted down for chilling medical experiments...

Staffy Freddie features in The Dog House at Christmas. (Image credit: Woodgreen Pets Charity/Five Mile Film)

The Dog House at Christmas

FACTUAL

8PM

Channel 4

★★★★

We all know a dog is for life, not just for Christmas, but that doesn't mean we're not still susceptible to the charms of a cute pooch at this time of year. So it's great to catch up with Woodgreen Pets Charity, where the Clarke family are looking for a dog that can fit in with their hectic festive schedule, while Tina and Charli meet Staffy Freddy, who still has spirit at the ripe old age of 11. And can Butterscotch the Lurcher, an emergency admission to the vet, provide a Christmas miracle by recovering in time to be rehomed before the big day?

Will Bill get his just desserts as he tries to impress his tenants? (Image credit: BBC/Baby Cow/Rob Baker Ashton)

Bill's Included

COMEDY

9.35PM

BBC1

★★★★



Landlord Bill (Rob Brydon) is delighted to hear that the four students who are housesharing with him have come up with nicknames for everyone – until he realises he's still just Bill. Disappointed to be left out, he begins a relentless campaign of demonstrating how quirky he is, followed by exposing his housemates to his terrible cooking, then pretending he's extremely clumsy. This last tack has an unexpected result, while also cleverly bringing together all the different strands of this episode, as the series continues to be a great vehicle for Brydon but also a sweetly funny comedy.

Alan Carr and Mel Giedroyc prepare for take off. (Image credit: Pal Hansen)

Alan Carr's Great Big Bucket List

TRAVELOGUE

PRIME VIDEO



Alan Carr has renovated houses in Italy, Spain and Greece with Amanda Holden for their BBC1 series, seen his childhood brought to life in the ITV1 comedy Changing Ends and won The Celebrity Traitors last year. But after turning 50 in the summer, he realised there are still plenty of dreams he wants to fulfil. In this four-part series, Alan joins comedy pals to road-test popular ‘bucket list’ experiences. In the first episode, he embraces his inner Maverick as he takes to the skies with Mel Giedroyc to learn how to fly, and ropes in Joe Wilkinson to help hijack a wedding. Will these activities remain on Alan’s ‘life-affirming’ list – or will they be consigned to the ‘chuck it’ bucket?

Return to Paradise

DRAMA

8PM

BBC1

★★★



This week’s episode begins with a flashback to 1983, when Philomena (Catherine McClements) was a teenager, partying on the beach with boyfriend Davey. In the present day, Philomena and son Glenn (Tai Hara) are present when a skeleton is found at a construction site, and she’s able to identify it as Davey because of a bracelet she gave him. But how did he end up under concrete that was poured 43 years ago?