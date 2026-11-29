Blue Planet III

NATURE

8PM

BBC1

★★★★

This week's episode plunges us down into the pitch-black depths of our oceans to check out Earth's final frontier. Using advanced submersibles and the latest technology, the Blue Planet team are able to descend thousands of metres into remote areas, where we meet creatures such as the 'Barbie pig' and a Bathyphysa, or flying spaghetti monster, which is actually a colony of hundreds of animals working as one body. We also see a tiny argonaut, a tiny octopus hitching a ride on a gelatinous creature, and watch the largest migration of animals on Earth as trillions of organisms make the daily journey from the depths to feed in warmer waters.

(Image credit: BBC/Mammoth Film/Simon Ridgway)

The Witch Farm

DRAMA

9PM

BBC1

★★★★

The nightmare continues for the Rich family, as the haunting events at their Weish farmhouse intensify. They already believe that the building's late former owner Madeleine (Sharon Morgan) is making her presence felt there, but now they think that another entity is causing trouble, too. And when Liz (Gabrielle Creevy) hears about Victorian murder that occurred on the site, she meets with the victim's grandson Colin (Karl Johnson), while local vicar Rev Huw Williams (Roger Evans) tries to bless the house and rid it of dark forces. However, Bill (Michael Socha) is struggling to cope and increasingly desperate to get away... Concludes tomorrow.

Gone Fishing

TRAVELOGUE

9PM

BBC2

★★★★

Series 9 draws to a close with Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse fishing for mullet on Hampshire's Beaulieu River - but look out for a festive special over Christmas (it's already on Player). This episode offers timely advice when friend of the show Dr Anand Patel drops in for a catch-up and reveals bubbles such as Champagne, Cava and crémant are the drinks with the lowest levels of sugar - good to know with the festivities approaching! The lads then head out on to the Solent in search of bream and smooth-hound sharks. "Have you seen the film Jaws, Paul?' asks Bob, before hauling up a clump of weeds. Warm, funny and irresistible - to all but the fish it seems.

Don't Forget Me

FACTUAL

9PM

SKY DOCUMENTARIES

★★★★



...The Disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick. On New Year's Day 2008, 15-year-old Amy Fitzpatrick left a friend's house for home and was never seen again. This three-parter examines the Dubliner's disappearance from Mijas Costa, Spain, where she lived with herfamily. With interviews from those close to Amy, it reveals how the case tore them apart and led to public speculation about who might be involved.

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Stacey Dooley's Australia

TRAVELOGUE

8PM

C4

★★★



..Off The Beaten Track. Contrary to this series subtitle, popular presenter Stacey Dooley is actually following a pretty well-trodden path this week - both currently and historically - as she boards the Prospector Train to the famous Golden Mile in Kalgoorlie. The area was the subject of a massive gold rush in the 19th century, so can Stacey strike it rich on her visit?