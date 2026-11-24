Prue and Sandi's South African Adventure

TRAVELOGUE

9.15PM

Channel 4

★★★★★

Born in South Africa, Dame Prue Leith is showing off her home country to good pal Sandi Toksvig in this charming six-part series packed with history, culture and, given Prue's culinary credentials, plenty of foodie experiences. It begins in Cape Town, where they pay a visit to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, enjoy a traditional 'braai' (barbecue) on the beach and visit District Six, where 60,000 residents were forcibly uprooted during apartheid. The duo are watchable travel companions whose infectious zest for adventure shines through.

Horsing around: Stacey Solomon meets some Shetland ponies tonight. (Image credit: BBC/Optomen Television)

Stacey & Joe

REALITY

8PM

BBC1

★★★★

EastEnders fans will be delighted to see the return of Shana Swash. They know her as E20's young mum Demi, but now she's having another baby in real life - and brother Joe is in charge of the baby shower, so still expect drama... And it's all change for other reasons. After a pep talk from no-nonsense grandad Dave, Zach gets ready to take his lifeguarding course, with the results deciding if he can take off to America. Joe finally fills his pond with fish, while Stacey continues her big dream of setting up an animal sanctuary, taking her husband on a trip to meet some Shetland ponies for inspiration. But does this really mean the family will be leaving Pickle Cottage behind?

Rob Lowe opens up in new documentary. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Rob Lowe: The Outsider

DOCUMENTARY

NETFLIX



Rob Lowe, 62, reflects on his life and career, in this feature-length documentary from Wham! director Chris Smith, as he reveals how he became one of Hollywood's longest-lasting stars. It starts with his breakout roles as one of the 'Brat Pack' in 1980s hits The Outsiders, St Elmo's Fire and About Last Night, before moving on to his Emmy-nominated stint on The West Wing. Rob also shares both the public and private moments that shaped him. Contributors include Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow and his wife Sheryl Berkoff.

The Great British Bake Off

COOKERY

8PM

Channel 4

★★★★★



From Nigella Lawson's elegant arrival as new judge to Paul Hollywood describing Bread Week's Technical challenge as the worst he'd seen in 17 years, it's been a glorious series of Bake Off – which, sadly, comes to an end tonight as the three finalists don their aprons one last time. Tasked with making a celebration citrus cake, moreish-sounding crème brûlée doughnuts and a showstopping tribute to iconic British landscapes, it's every bit as nail-biting and emotional as you'd expect – after all, there is a winning cake stand and bunch of flowers at stake! A fittingly sweet end to a brilliant series. Roll on the Christmas specials!

MasterChef: The Professionals

COOKERY

9PM

BBC1

★★★



It's the final week of heats, and though the format is now familiar, the demands on the pros are definitely not, with tonight's opening Skills Test requiring the precision filleting of a sea bream for a seafood risotto, in which the timing could see some chefs fall behind. Tomorrow, the challenge heats up when South African chef Ash Valenzuela-Heeger sets a barbecue-beef challenge involving flavouring by smoke and fire. And in Thursday's quarter-final, Tom Parker Bowles, Jimi Famurewa and Leyla Kazim are the critics waiting to be served two tasty courses.