Today's top TV picks

Blue Lights

★★★★

DRAMA

9PM

BBC1

The closure of Blackthorn Police Station hangs like a dark cloud over the horizon, yet it's the revelations surrounding the death of Constable Gerry Cliff that bring the real storm as this year's fourth series reaches a climax. The unmasking of crime lord James Mcintyre (John Lynch) as a Special Branch informant sends various players from Belfast's criminal underworld scrambling for cover, but there are also moments of closure for all our favourite cops in a heartfelt coda. If it feels like the end of a chapter, let's hope writers Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson are back with more stories soon.

(Image credit: Channel 4/Patch Dolan)

The Great British Bake Off

COOKERY

8PM

C4

★★★★

It's Free-From Party Week, but not all of the remaining bakers are in a celebratory mood at the prospect of using alternative ingredients without compromising on flavour or texture. 'I feel nervous!' frets one. After they have a go at gluten-free pastries for the Signature, there's a sweet vegan Technical, where Nigella advises them to 'trust the process', then for the Showstopper, they must serve up a children's birthday cake that is gluten-free, dairy-free or plant-based. Who will be sent home without a goodie bag by party poopers Nigella and Paul?

(Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street

★★★★

SOAP

8.30PM

ITV1

The staff of Underworld should have 'Save Our Factory' placards stashed away, such is the regularity with which the business faces closure. Tonight, as Carla drowns her sorrows over the pitiful accounts, wannabe owner Idris goes in for the kill - having already put the kibosh on a big order that would've saved the day, he hands Brody (Ryan Mulvey) a lighter... Is arson on the cards? Needless to say, Carla is gutted when she sees the result.

Tall Tales & Murder

★★★★

COMEDY

10.40PM

BBC1 (N IRELAND, MON) (BOX SET, iPLAYER)

Black Doves' Ella Lily Hyland stars in this quirky dark comedy as Bridget, an unconventional care-home nurse who organises secret dances for the residents, reads them horror stories and sometimes dabbles in a bit of euthanasia. She's joined by Paul (Casey Walsh), a car thief who's forced into taking a job at the home. On Paul's first shift, an anonymous patient (Aidan Gillen) wakes from a coma saying he's a long-lost gangster with a hidden stash of cash. Philippa Dunne, Packy Lee and Aisling O'Sullivan also star.

Bradley Walsh: Out of This World

★★★

FACTUAL

9PM

SKY HISTORY (BOX SET Sky, Virgin TV and NOW)

Around half of us believe in aliens, including The Chase host Bradley Walsh. He's keen get to the truth about extraterrestrial life in a new globetrotting series where he explores enigmas, anomalies and unexplained phenomena. From Wiltshire to Arizona, there are stories that leave Bradley open-mouthed.