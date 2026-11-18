Celebrity Race Across the World

REALITY

8PM

BBC1

★★★★

As the teams gather at the third checkpoint on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, they find they must take a flight to continue the next leg of the race in Australia. Landing in Cairns, Queensland, they need to get to Hamilton Island, 900km south, and while some budgets are healthier than others, they all feel it’s wise to get a job. Junior and Princess Andre opt for a ranch (the woman they’re working for confesses to having had a picture of their dad Peter on her wall when she was younger), while Jeff Stelling and son Matt do a shift at a hostel. Jeff seems happier now he’s in less challenging surroundings – he even meets some fans who inevitably greet him with ‘Unbelievable, Jeff!’…

Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House

REALITY

9PM

QUEST

★★★

Which of us hasn’t fantasised about being given the chance to snoop around the homes of our favourite stars? Lucky Angus Ashworth is back doing just that as he rifles through the belongings of the rich and famous to see if he can find anything to make a profit at his Kirkbymoorside auctioneer’s. In tonight’s opener, he meets comedian Bobby Davro, who is ready to part with his treasured coin collection, which includes Victorian pennies, and actor Helen Flanagan, who’s decided to flog some haute couture and Corrie keepsakes soap fans will covet.

(Image credit: Channel 4 / Enda Bowe)

Hunting Alice Bell

DRAMA

9PM

C4

★★★★

David Baddiel’s compelling thriller continues with the five women accused of being serial-killer accomplice Alice Bell beginning to doubt one another’s true identities. So could Alice really be hiding among them? Meanwhile, as public desire for justice goes into overdrive, mum Fran (Alexandra Roach) desperately tries to keep her family together while continuing her search for answers beyond the headlines, just as murdering anaesthetist Jason Nash (Simon Pegg) decides to manipulate the situation further by promising a live stream to unmask the real Alice. Continues tomorrow.

Shakespeare & Hathaway

DRAMA

8PM

U&ALIBI

★★★



...Private Investigators. When Lu’s beau Cassius has to drop out of their fancy minibreak, Frank steps in as a last-minute stand-in. However, the trip loses its shine when the destination turns out to be a school of etiquette, and someone is found dead. Could newly minted plasterer Dennis (Shaun Williamson) have taken drastic action to speed his rise in high society?

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David Copperfield

DRAMA

FROM 10:10PM

BBC4

★★★★



Making his TV debut, future Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is the young David Copperfield in this charming 1999 adaptation of the Dickens classic. The all-star cast includes Trevor Eve and Zoë Wanamaker (who looks back at the drama at 10pm) as the cruel Murdstone siblings, Sir Ian McKellen as the villainous Mr Creakle, and Bob Hoskins as the kindly Mr Micawber. Ciarán McMenamin plays David as an adult.