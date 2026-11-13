Three GREAT SHOWS to stream

The Body

DRAMA

Streaming

NETFLIX

When a dance-team initiation goes awry, a group of Catholic schoolgirls make a pact of silence in this new horror series from Netflix. The Lions lure newcomer Grace (Sofia Wylie) into a Halloween party prank that mimics an occult ritual – jokingly sacrificing her innocence to the ‘Prince of Darkness’ in exchange for a win at dance regionals. When Grace vanishes, the girls’ guilt triggers a series of premonitions that ignite mass hysteria… This has been described as paying homage to films such as Carrie and Heavenly Creatures, so there’s plenty here for fans of horror and traditional teen fare to sink their teeth into.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

12 12 12

DRAMA

Streaming

APPLE TV

A daring heist on a Swiss bank is at the heart of this drama set across three timelines - 12 months in the crime's planning, 12 hours in its execution, and the 12 days that follow.

Jamie Dornan (The Tourist) portrays criminal Paul Galvin, who is pursued across Europe by FBI agent Jack Strickland (Marvel star Anthony Mackie) after carrying out the robbery, and is connected to him through a previous case. Jack Kesy plays Paul's brother Bobby while Agathe Rousselle stars as Severine, who is caught up in the heist.

(Image credit: MGM+)

The Institute

DRAMA

Streaming

MGM+

After a thrilling first series adaptation of Stephen King’s sci-fi horror novel, Season 2 picks up a few hours later. Teen genius Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman) and fellow escapees Kalisha, Nicky and George are on a frantic flight from the Dennison facility, where they had been kept against their will, along with former police ally Tim (Ben Barnes). Meanwhile, the Institute’s Director has enlisted the help of tech billionaire Nolan Reeves (Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen) as he plans a big comeback for the ruined facility, and fugitive Ms Sigsby (Mary-Louise Parker) wants back in.