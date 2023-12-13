This girl’s name has reached the Top 100 baby names list for the first time ever - and it’s already popular with Ed Sheeran and Jamie Cullum

The girl's name that has reached the Top 100 baby names list for the first time ever is already being used by celebrity dads Ed Sheeran and Jamie Cullum.

And there's a new kid on the block when it comes to the top 100 baby names for girls, sliding straight in at number 75, is the name Lyra - having jumped 41 places since 2022, as more parents start to choose unique baby names that make their child stand out.

According to The Bump, "Lyra is a feminine name of Greek origin. Plucked out of the pages of mythology, this melodic name finds its roots in Orpheus's legendary lyre, meaning "harp" or "lyre player." It was said the music he played upon it was so beautiful it could move all animals, trees, and even the gods themselves. In a fitting tribute to the ancient hero's star power, his lyre was placed in the heavens as a constellation. Today, babies can look up and see their name written in the stars and perhaps find a muse in star Vega, whose bright light has inspired myths around the world. This inspiring name is a wonderful gift for music-loving parents to remind their little one to keep reaching for the sky."

And two celebrities have already chosen the moniker for their babies.

Ed Sheeran welcomed his 'miracle baby' daughter Lyra in August 2020 with wife Cherry Seaborn. And the name choice fits well, considering Ed's love of music.

Singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum and wife Sophie Dahl also have a 12-year-old daughter named Lyra. It is also the name of the Marvel Comic She-Hulk character.

BabyCentre, a leading pregnancy and parenting website, studied thousands of expecting parents' name choices to research what baby names new mums and dads are loving this year.

