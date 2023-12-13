This girl’s name has reached the Top 100 baby names list for the first time ever - and it’s already popular with Ed Sheeran and Jamie Cullum
The Greek and Latin origin girl name has made its debut in the Top 100 baby names
The girl's name that has reached the Top 100 baby names list for the first time ever is already being used by celebrity dads Ed Sheeran and Jamie Cullum.
After 20 lesser-known floral baby names were revealed, parents looking for the perfect name for their newborn might want to consider old-fashioned baby names that are making a comeback or Christmas baby names for boys and girls.
And there's a new kid on the block when it comes to the top 100 baby names for girls, sliding straight in at number 75, is the name Lyra - having jumped 41 places since 2022, as more parents start to choose unique baby names that make their child stand out.
According to The Bump, "Lyra is a feminine name of Greek origin. Plucked out of the pages of mythology, this melodic name finds its roots in Orpheus's legendary lyre, meaning "harp" or "lyre player." It was said the music he played upon it was so beautiful it could move all animals, trees, and even the gods themselves. In a fitting tribute to the ancient hero's star power, his lyre was placed in the heavens as a constellation. Today, babies can look up and see their name written in the stars and perhaps find a muse in star Vega, whose bright light has inspired myths around the world. This inspiring name is a wonderful gift for music-loving parents to remind their little one to keep reaching for the sky."
And two celebrities have already chosen the moniker for their babies.
Ed Sheeran welcomed his 'miracle baby' daughter Lyra in August 2020 with wife Cherry Seaborn. And the name choice fits well, considering Ed's love of music.
Singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum and wife Sophie Dahl also have a 12-year-old daughter named Lyra. It is also the name of the Marvel Comic She-Hulk character.
BabyCentre, a leading pregnancy and parenting website, studied thousands of expecting parents' name choices to research what baby names new mums and dads are loving this year.
But if that hasn't convinced you to call your baby Lyra, there's a baby name giving 'retro chic' vibes, and another that has 'old gentleman' vibes.
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life and has more than 16 years of experience in newspapers, magazines and online. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings and reality show line-ups including Strictly, Dancing On Ice and The Great British Bake Off, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
