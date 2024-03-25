6 best Tonies for preschoolers (perfect for independent play), including the brand new Blippi Tonie

With 67 million Tonies sold, there's no denying the popularity of the kids' interactive audio system. If you're not sure what Tonieboxes are and how they work, once you have the Toniebox base, you need Tonies, hand-painted magnetic characters, which are brimming with character themed stories and songs. Tonies make great gifts and you'll often find them recommended in toy guides, like in our best Peppa Pig toys roundup.

Tonieboxes are wireless and screen-free audio devices that help children to play and learn independently, as well as developing their language skills making them perfect for pre-school age kids. With a whole host of recognisable characters they'll love, including The Gruffalo, Peppa Pig and their favourites from Paw Patrol, it's a super engaging way for them to play, while learning at the same time.

And now there's a brand new Tonie on the block - Blippi! With his educational videos adored by little ones, Blippi has taken the world by storm, amassing a legion of tiny fans along the way. And now, kids can join Blippi on an audio adventure on the Toniebox.

Lucia Kreuzer, General Manager for Tonies UK, says: “Blippi has been one of our most-requested Tonie characters ever and now the wait is over for our excited little listeners. We are sure Blippi will quickly become one of our bestselling Tonie characters – let the Blippi adventure begin!”

You can buy the Blippi Tonie directly from the Tonies UK website, for £14.99, but we can't yet see it for sale at that price from the likes of Amazon, Very, John Lewis or Argos. However, it's available on Amazon, but at a much higher price point, so right now it's not great value for money from the online giant.

6 best Tonies for preschoolers

If Blippi isn't your bag, or you want to build out your child's collection, we've shared out top picks for Tonies that are perfect for pre-school age children.

Tonieboxes are easy enough for kids of all ages to use, with more than 700 Tonie characters and stories available to suit a variety of ages and interests. The Yoto audio system offers a similar experience, and if you're not sure what the differences are or which might be better for your child, we've compared the two in our Yoto vs Tonies guide.

Blippi Tonie £14.99 at Tonies Beyond the audio aspect, little ones will love the instantly recognisable Blippi Tonie, dressed in his iconic blue and orange outfit, with his cat TABBS in tow. The Gruffalo Tonie £12.74 at Amazon We're sure we don't need to tell you just how popular The Gruffalo is, and so this Gruffalo Tonie, with a 17 minute running time, is a great addition to any Tonies collection. Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom Tonie £12.74 at John Lewis With a running time of about 60 minutes, little ones will love following along with the adventures of fairy princess Holly and Ben Elf. Tonies Paw Patrol - Chase £12.74 at Very Tiny Paw Patrol fans will adore this themed Tonie, sharing the story of Chase and his canine pals as they save the day in Adventure Bay. Running time: 54 minutes. Tonies Peppa Pig £12.74 at Very With funny stories and songs, and a 52 minute running time, Peppa Pig fans can join their favourite piglet on her adventures, including going on holiday and going skiing. Tonies Spidey and His Amazing Friends £12.74 at Amazon Got a budding superhero in your midst? With this Spidey Tonie, they can follow his amazing adventures with Miles Morales and Ghost Spider. Running time: 40 minutes.

