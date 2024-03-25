6 best Tonies for preschoolers (perfect for independent play), including the brand new Blippi Tonie
As Tonies launches new Blippi character, we share our 6 favourite Tonies for preschoolers
With 67 million Tonies sold, there's no denying the popularity of the kids' interactive audio system. If you're not sure what Tonieboxes are and how they work, once you have the Toniebox base, you need Tonies, hand-painted magnetic characters, which are brimming with character themed stories and songs. Tonies make great gifts and you'll often find them recommended in toy guides, like in our best Peppa Pig toys roundup.
Tonieboxes are wireless and screen-free audio devices that help children to play and learn independently, as well as developing their language skills making them perfect for pre-school age kids. With a whole host of recognisable characters they'll love, including The Gruffalo, Peppa Pig and their favourites from Paw Patrol, it's a super engaging way for them to play, while learning at the same time.
And now there's a brand new Tonie on the block - Blippi! With his educational videos adored by little ones, Blippi has taken the world by storm, amassing a legion of tiny fans along the way. And now, kids can join Blippi on an audio adventure on the Toniebox.
Lucia Kreuzer, General Manager for Tonies UK, says: “Blippi has been one of our most-requested Tonie characters ever and now the wait is over for our excited little listeners. We are sure Blippi will quickly become one of our bestselling Tonie characters – let the Blippi adventure begin!”
You can buy the Blippi Tonie directly from the Tonies UK website, for £14.99, but we can't yet see it for sale at that price from the likes of Amazon, Very, John Lewis or Argos. However, it's available on Amazon, but at a much higher price point, so right now it's not great value for money from the online giant.
6 best Tonies for preschoolers
If Blippi isn't your bag, or you want to build out your child's collection, we've shared out top picks for Tonies that are perfect for pre-school age children.
Tonieboxes are easy enough for kids of all ages to use, with more than 700 Tonie characters and stories available to suit a variety of ages and interests. The Yoto audio system offers a similar experience, and if you're not sure what the differences are or which might be better for your child, we've compared the two in our Yoto vs Tonies guide.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Beyond the audio aspect, little ones will love the instantly recognisable Blippi Tonie, dressed in his iconic blue and orange outfit, with his cat TABBS in tow.
We're sure we don't need to tell you just how popular The Gruffalo is, and so this Gruffalo Tonie, with a 17 minute running time, is a great addition to any Tonies collection.
With a running time of about 60 minutes, little ones will love following along with the adventures of fairy princess Holly and Ben Elf.
Tiny Paw Patrol fans will adore this themed Tonie, sharing the story of Chase and his canine pals as they save the day in Adventure Bay. Running time: 54 minutes.
With funny stories and songs, and a 52 minute running time, Peppa Pig fans can join their favourite piglet on her adventures, including going on holiday and going skiing.
For this age group, you might also be interested in the best dinosaur toys, the best toys for 3 year olds or the best Frozen toys.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
-
-
Confused by teenage slang? We share the meanings behind 123 terms your teen might use (and #38 explains a lot)
Having trouble understanding your teen online and in person? Here’s the teen slang you need to know to stay current and spot red flags. IYKYK…
By Joanne Lewsley Published
-
10 rules that most parents have in place for their kids' smartphone use (#8 is controversial, but we understand if you've been tempted)
Research has revealed the 10 most common rules parents have put in place for their kids' smartphone use - although some have proved controversial.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Seen one baby sleeping bag, seen them all? Nope, the Ickle Bubba Sleep Bag impressed us - here's why
The Ickle Bubba Sleep Bag is a high quality sleeping bag with a stylish pattern suitable for babies aged 6-18 months.
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
Is this travel crib tucked in a changing bag the perfect solution for busy parents on the go? We found out...
The Bizzy Growin Pod is a baby changing bag that converts into a travel cot for daytime naps.
By Kathryn Williams Published
-
Cookeez Makery is so much more than a one hit wonder, it's the toy I wish I had as a kid - here's why
We test the Cookeez Makery Baked Treatz Oven playset and explain why we think it's one of the best toys around
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Best interactive books for babies and toddlers - 9 tried-and-tested collections that get our seal of approval
After putting the best interactive books through their paces, these are the collections we would recommend to any parent
By Sarah Handley Published
-
15 best stacking and nesting toys for babies and toddlers - and why your little one loves them so much
As well as being a great form of play, the best stacking and nesting toys are key for your infant's development too
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Functional and stylish? The SnüzPod Studio is a beautiful bedside crib - with wheels
We put the SnüzPod Studio to the test before it even hit shop floors - and its striking design is perfect for contemporary living
By Kathryn Williams Published
-