Finding the best toys for seven year olds is much easier than picking out things for children to play with when they’re younger. This is because by the age of seven, children will tell you which toys take their preference and show you clearly which toys they like the best based on how much they play with them.

However, when buying gifts for seven year olds, choosing which as the best toys for seven year olds out of the masses of products on the market can be tough.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and selected the best toys for seven year olds out there at the moment to make things much easier.

What toys do 7 year olds play with?

By the age of seven children have really developed their imaginations and are also seeking even more independence and freedom. Open-ended toys that allow children to create their own games and play in their own way with friends or alone are the best toys for seven year olds.

You will also find that increasingly seven year olds do not want to play with any toys that they deem ‘baby toys‘ – or toys that they see as specifically ‘for kids’. They are growing up from being little kids to children entering Year 3 of Primary school – and they feel it!

Norland Nanny and founder of The Nanny Louenna app, Louenna Hood says that in her experience, there are two toys that seven year olds always love, no matter what their interests are:

Lego is always popular at this age – following simple instructions to build their creations takes time and patience, and is a huge achievement once completed.

An art box stocked with paint, glue, paper and stickers is always popular and provides endless entertainment.

Children of this age may also start to get excited about reading, show an interest in playing team sports, or develop new interests and hobbies. Toys, books and games that encourage and foster these things are also popular with seven-year-olds.

What skills should 7 year olds have?

By the age of seven children will be getting to grips with numbers and might be able to do some addition and subtraction, and even basic multiplication.

They will also usually be quite confident readers by this age, having started junior school three years ago and be heading into Primary school Year Three.

However, it’s not just all about the academic skills your seven year old is mastering. By this age they are learning a range of important life skills too.

A recent nationwide study of parents revealed a list of life lessons that every parent wants to teach their child and skills such as how to share, be a good loser, stay safe online, respect other cultures and always tell the truth came out on top.

The research also found that 65 percent of parents agree that teaching their kids practical life lessons is just as important as academic subjects, and three in 10 parents have taught their kids new skills like cooking, baking and gardening for the first time during lockdown.

Buying toys for seven year olds that encourage these practical skills, such as how to ride a bike and how to bake, are equally as important as encouraging them to read, write and practice their numeracy skills outside of school.

Learning Resources EI-1125 Artie 3000

Age Suitability: 7 – 11 years | Batteries required: 4 AA batteries | Price: £45.71

Children aged around 7 are ready to begin to learn the fundamentals of coding and the basic skills needed for computer programming. This may sounds like a lot for a small person, but with so many fun games and toys out there, kids will just loving playing with toys and working out how to make them go without realising they are actually learning computer programming as well as developing their spatial reasoning, problem solving and storytelling skills.

Ravensburger Labyrinth Game

Age Suitability: 7+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £45.71

Board games are a great, fun way for the whole family to spend quality time together, especially if you have children of different ages who might be interested in different things.

Children’s Flowering Plants Gardening Set

Age Suitability: 7+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £32

Children become less and less interested in anything that appear to be made ‘for kids’ at this age, so they’re not going to be bothered by the toy lawn mower or mini rake and towel you bought them when they were little.

Janod Wooden Magnetic World Map Puzzle, 92 piece

Age Suitability: 7+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £39.99

Puzzles are great for kids at any age, but for 7 years olds they are especially good as the challenge of putting smaller pieces together will test their spatial reasoning and match their newly develop skills as they become more complex thinkers.

Creative Deco Washable Kids Poster Paint Set

Age Suitability: 7+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £13.99

Children have a long enough attention span to enjoy painting and drawing for long periods of time by the age of 7 and they also have developed their motor skills, allowing them to become more detail focused.

K’NEX 23012 Imagine Power and Play Motorised Building Set

Age Suitability: 7-18 years | Batteries required: 2 AA batteries | Price: £42.99

Building toys are often a winner for seven year olds who love the challenge and reward of taking different pieces and creating something new out of them.

Galt Toys 1105470 Horrible Science

Age Suitability: 6-9 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £15.78

At this age children are developing from being little kids to year 3 primary school children and going through a whole host of changes. As the grow up, their interests will change and this is especially true at 7 when things they may have been obsessed with at 5 or 6 are suddenly ceasing to engage them at all.

LEGO 76895 Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo Racer Toy

Age Suitability: 7 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £24.97

Lego is still a failsafe toy for any child aged 7, but gone are the days where you could keep a kid occupied with wooden blocks or Duplo.

NERF Vortex Mega Football Aero Howler

Age Suitability: 7 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £13.99

By the age of 7 a child will have become to develop close bonds with their peers, perhaps vocally choosing ‘best friends’ and certainly participating in a larger friendship group.

Buying them toys that they can play with along with other children is a great way to foster and encourage these friendships and bonds, while providing endless opportunities for kids to play together (and entertain themselves) when they have play dates and hand out outside of school.

Sportspower 10ft Outdoor Kids Trampoline with Enclosure

Age Suitability: 7 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £120

A proper trampoline is a big investment as far as toys for seven year olds go, but you can bet that any energetic, outdoors-loving child with just adore their own trampoline and it’s something that kids can play on alone or with friends for years and years to come.

