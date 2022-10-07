Kate Middleton reveals Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' much-loved toys

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton told a well-wisher that her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, love Jellycat cuddly toys - so we've rounded up a few of our favourite cuddly soft toy dupes.

The Prince and Princess of Wales - who also hold the titles of Baron and Baroness of Carrickfergus - were visiting Northern Ireland on an official engagement yesterday. The Royal couple posed for selfies and chatted with fans who had assembled to greet them.

After visiting a suicide prevention charity in Belfast, the Princess of Wales approached influencer Laura-Ann Barr and her one-year-old son, Barney who was in the crowd of well-wishers.

Kate asked the little boy's name and said hello, before ruffling the cuddly toy rabbit he was clutching. 'With a little bun-bun,' she added. 'I recognise those - our kiddies have got quite a few of those.'

Joining the conversation, the Prince of Wales added: 'That looks like a very lovely friend. That's been a few places.'

The 'bun-bun' in question appears to be the Jellycat Blossom Bunny and we've spotted that it's currently still in stock at John Lewis.

(opens in new tab) Jellycat Blossom Bunny - £15 | John Lewis Available in several different sizes and suitable from birth, the Blossom Bea Beige Bunny looks to us like the Jellycat toy that the Princess of Wales remarked on. With a pretty floral print lining the ears and paws and a soft pink nose, we can see why this 'bun-bun' might be a hit in the Royal household!

A post shared by LAURA-ANN (@all.thats.pretty) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Anything the royal youngsters own tends to sell out quickly - and Jellycat cuddly toys are no different. The Jellycat Fuddlewuddle Puppy sold out in record time when Princess Charlotte was pictured with one in a photograph taken by the Princess of Wales when Charlotte was six months old.

(opens in new tab) Jellycat Fuddlewuddle Puppy - £23 | JoJo Maman Bebe (opens in new tab) Gorgeously soft and perfect for cuddles, Princess Charlotte's cuddly puppy is also currently in stock. We bet hers is a bit more dog-eared now...



Shop the look

If you want to get your hands on a cuddly toy rabbit - like the ones loved by the Royal children - here are a few of our favourite cuddly 'bun-bun' dupes:

(opens in new tab) Guess How Much I Love You Large Nutbrown Hare - £8.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Large Nutbrown Hare has to be one of the loveliest plush bunnies around, made famous by the ever-popular Guess How Much I Love You picture book. This one's reduced to £8.99.

(opens in new tab) Bunny in a dress - £12 | Amazon (opens in new tab) With an embroidered nose and eyes to keep it soft and cuddly as can be, this cuddly bunny toy is dressed in a cute flowery dress.

(opens in new tab) JoJo Bunny - £3.50 | JoJo Maman Bebe (opens in new tab) This petite little cuddly bunny is the perfect size for tiny hands, with long, soft ears that are perfect for cuddling and clutching.

(opens in new tab) Mamas & Papas Super Soft Bunny Beanie Plush Toy - £6 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Suitable from birth, this beanie bunny soft toy is as cute as can be. And if you're preparing for a new arrival and getting the nursery ready, this toy bunny coordinates with pieces from the Mamas & Papas 'Welcome to the World' interior and toy collections.

(opens in new tab) Cuddle Corner Plush Little Bunny - £4.99 | The Range (opens in new tab) Suitable from birth, this plush bunny toy is an ideal new baby gift and the perfect bedtime companion for toddlers. It's also a steal at just under a fiver.

(opens in new tab) Personalised cuddly Bunny Rabbit - £8 | Etsy (opens in new tab) Handmade by a small business in the UK, these cute plush bunnies soft toys have cotton floral ears too - but these can be personalised with the name or text of your choice. Adorable.

