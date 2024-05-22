9 of the latest Tonies we're definitely adding to our collection, including The Very Hungry Caterpillar, The Worst Witch and more
Here are the latest Tonies that we've got on our radar, including some absolute classics
Every month, there are a slew of new Tonies to add to your collection - here we highlight our favourite of the newbies to help you narrow down which ones to buy.
Tonies are hand-painted magnetic characters filled with themed facts, stories and songs. To listen, you, or your little one, will need to pop the Tonie character on top of the Toniebox audio player. If you are new to the world of Tonies, read our Toniebox review to see if its the right option for your family.
But once you have one, thoughts will likely turn to building out your collection of Tonies. Starting with a selection of the most popular Tonies is a good shout, or if your child is yet to start school, you might want to pick from the best Tonies for preschoolers. However, it's also useful to keep abreast of the newest releases to see if there is something that you know your child will just love. These are the latest Tonies to be released, including a slew of absolute nostalgia classics, and why we think they would make a great addition to any collection.
Latest Tonies to add to your collection
Age range: 3+ | Running time: 43 minutes
There is a reason why The Very Hungry Caterpillar has stood the test of time for more than 50 years - it's an absolute classic. And now it's available in Tonie form for audio listening pleasure. It has ten tracks including other Eric Carle tales, like The Very Busy Spider and The Very Quiet Cricket, as well as songs and fun facts that little ones will love.
Age range: 4+ | Running time: 45 minutes
Narrated by author David Walliams, this Hilarious Animal Adventures Tonie features five chapters, each with a different story. Ranging from The First Hippo on the Moon to The Bear Who Went Boo, these stories are the perfect entertainment for a child to enjoy as they learn to play independently with their Toniebox.
Age range: 3+ | Running time: 44 minutes
Narrated by authors Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter from McFly, this Dinosaur That Pooped Tonie is a real hit with my four-year-old dino-mad nephew. Not only are the rhyming stories a joy to listen to (and kids will love that they refer to poop!) I also love that it has three read-along chapters to help little ones develop their reading skills.
Age range: 3+ | Running time: 50 minutes
When his Paw Patrol pal Chase sits on the list of the most popular Tonies ever, then it's safe to say the newest Paw Patrol addition is well worth adding to any Tonie collection. Perfect for fans of the Paw Patrol universe who will adore tagging along on the pup-tastic adventures with their favourite characters.
Age range: 3+ | Running time: 75 minutes
This new Learn with Peppa Tonie is also a big hit with my nephew, who loves the animated programme. This one is designed to be the perfect blend of education and entertainment, as little ones can listen to and interact with Peppa as she learns about the world, the body, community, being creative and emotions.
Age range: 5+ | Running time: 135 minutes
Another absolute classic gets the Tonie treatment, this time it's The Wizard of Oz. It's a great introduction to the story, without the need for a screen, and covers all the iconic scenes and characters you might remember from when you were a child, from the tornado and the journey to Oz, to the scarecrow, cowardly lion and the wicked witch.
Age range: 5+ | Running time: 66 minutes
If you're a parent who remembers reading The Worst Witch series when you were younger, this new Tonie is a great way to introduce the younger generation to Mildred Hubble and her adventures at Miss Cackle's Academy. If you overhear your child listening to it and think you recognise the narrator's voice - it's actress Gemma Arterton.
Age range: 3+ | Running time: 61 minutes
For some sweet story time fun, look no further than Funshine Bear from the Care Bears. With 17 tracks, running for just over an hour in total, it's the perfect length for keep younger children amused whether they are having a bit of downtime or getting ready for a good night's sleep.
Age range: 6+ | Running time: 30 minutes
If you have Disney+, you and your child might have already seen the lovely 90 minutes (give or take) that is Soul. And now there is a Tonie character that looks just like lead character Joe's soul. The Tonie features a short story as well as songs from the movie to help get your child away from a screen without too much hassle.
How much do new Tonies cost?
Newer Tonies have an RRP of £14.99, but you might be able to find some brilliant Tonies that have been out for a while for a little bit less than that - Tonies has a sale section on its website, where you can find Tonies for £12.99. Or you can buy additional Creative Tonies (where you can upload up to 90 minutes of your own audio) for £11.99. Remember though that you do get a Creative Tonie when you buy your Toniebox.
If you really want to expand your Tonies collection for less, you could always buy Tonies second-hand, or swap with friends and family, especially if their child has outgrown something that would be perfect for your own. But you need to make sure that that it isn't marked as 'Mine' in the previous owner's MyTonies account - if it is you won't see it in your MyTonies account (although you will still be able to play it on your Toniebox).
Continue reading
9 Tonies starter bundles to kickstart your collection, including Paw Patrol, Disney and The Gruffalo
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
