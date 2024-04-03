Curious about Tonies? Save up to 15% on these Tonies starter bundles, including Paw Patrol, Disney and The Gruffalo
Want to get on the Tonies train? Now's the perfect time, with these starter bundle offers
With five million Tonieboxes and 58 million Tonies sold between 2016 and 2022, there's no denying the appeal of these audio devices. And if you are keen to jump on the bandwagon, then now could be the time, as we've found three brilliant Tonie starter bundles with up to 15% off.
If you're fresh to the world of Tonies, here's a quick lowdown. Tonieboxes are screen-free and wireless audio devices suitable and simple enough for kids of all ages to use. They help to encourage children to play and learn independently and can foster language skills too, especially when used from an early age - check out our picks of the best Tonies for preschoolers. To play character-themed stories and songs, you'll need Tonies, which are hand-painted magnetic characters that sit on top of the Toniebox. There are more than 700 Tonies in the collection, including fan favourites from Peppa Pig, The Gruffalo and the worlds of Roald Dahl and Disney.
Before buying, you might want to weigh up Yoto versus Tonies to see which audio box is right for you and your child. But if you settle on Tonies, then make sure you snap up one of these starter bundles while they are discounted to maximise value for money.
Save £18.75
If Paw Patrol is your little one's thing, then this is the Toniebox for you. The bright red colour holds broad appeal, and with four Tonies in the set, including Chase, Marshall, Skye and Liberty, it's a real treat for little PP fans. Each Tonie has a running time of approximately one hour to keep kiddies entertained.
Save £15
The perfect starting point for those new to Tonies, this bundle includes a blue Toniebox and four Tonie characters including The Gruffalo, Stick Man, Peter Rabbit and Thomas the Tank Engine. Running times vary between about 15 minutes up to an hour, with a mixture of themed stories and catchy songs.
SAVE £15
For wannabe Disney princesses, this pink Toniebox bundle will be right up their street. It includes four princess Tonies, including Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Moana, Rapunzel and Ariel from The Little Mermaid. And there's currently £15 off when you buy via the Very website.
Is a Toniebox bundle good value for money?
When you consider that the Toniebox (which comes with the creative Tonie as standard) is £79.95, and each Tonie character is roughly £15, then it's only cost-effective to buy a bundle when it's discounted, rather than paying the RRP, which is effectively the same as buying the items individually.
If you want to create your own bundle, then you can head to the Tonies website and use their Bundler tool. You can choose the colour of your Toniebox, and then pick a bundle to include either three, five or seven Tonies.
For more screen-free fun for the little ones in your life, you might also like the best dinosaur toys, these mix and make toys or this year's top toys.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
-
-
What is body positivity? And how to talk to your teen about it
Body positivity: how learning to love our bodies from a young age is so empowering
By Debra Waters Published
-
Oldest siblings tend to earn more than their brothers and sisters, studies show - and now researchers think they know why
New research has suggested the reason why older siblings are likely to earn more than their brothers and sisters - although the difference in earnings is smaller than you might think.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Go! Go! Go! There's 50% off this bestselling Beast Labs playset right now - but you'll need to be quick to bag the offer
We gave Beast Labs four stars in our review, and right now, it's got a five-star discount at both Amazon and John Lewis
By Sarah Handley Published
-
'Immersive and wildly entertaining' - we put this Beast Labs set through its paces - but is it worth the money?
We review the Beast Labs Shark Beast Creator set - see how we got on, and if it might be the toy for a child in your life
By Sarah Handley Published
-
9 of the best mix and make toys that make perfect gifts when you have no idea what to buy
The best mix and make toys combine creativity, mystery and a touch of magic for an engaging play experience that is guaranteed to spark any child's imagination
By Sarah Handley Published
-
6 best Tonies for preschoolers (perfect for independent play), including the brand new Blippi Tonie
As Tonies launches new Blippi character, we share our 6 favourite Tonies for preschoolers
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Seen one baby sleeping bag, seen them all? Nope, the Ickle Bubba Sleep Bag impressed us - here's why
The Ickle Bubba Sleep Bag is a high quality sleeping bag with a stylish pattern suitable for babies aged 6-18 months.
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
Is this travel crib tucked in a changing bag the perfect solution for busy parents on the go? We found out...
The Bizzy Growin Pod is a baby changing bag that converts into a travel cot for daytime naps.
By Kathryn Williams Published
-
Cookeez Makery is so much more than a one hit wonder, it's the toy I wish I had as a kid - here's why
We test the Cookeez Makery Baked Treatz Oven playset and explain why we think it's one of the best toys around
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Best interactive books for babies and toddlers - 9 tried-and-tested collections that get our seal of approval
After putting the best interactive books through their paces, these are the collections we would recommend to any parent
By Sarah Handley Published