Curious about Tonies? Save up to 15% on these Tonies starter bundles, including Paw Patrol, Disney and The Gruffalo

With five million Tonieboxes and 58 million Tonies sold between 2016 and 2022, there's no denying the appeal of these audio devices. And if you are keen to jump on the bandwagon, then now could be the time, as we've found three brilliant Tonie starter bundles with up to 15% off.

If you're fresh to the world of Tonies, here's a quick lowdown. Tonieboxes are screen-free and wireless audio devices suitable and simple enough for kids of all ages to use. They help to encourage children to play and learn independently and can foster language skills too, especially when used from an early age - check out our picks of the best Tonies for preschoolers. To play character-themed stories and songs, you'll need Tonies, which are hand-painted magnetic characters that sit on top of the Toniebox. There are more than 700 Tonies in the collection, including fan favourites from Peppa Pig, The Gruffalo and the worlds of Roald Dahl and Disney.

Before buying, you might want to weigh up Yoto versus Tonies to see which audio box is right for you and your child. But if you settle on Tonies, then make sure you snap up one of these starter bundles while they are discounted to maximise value for money.

Save £18.75 Red Toniebox Bundle WAS £124.99, NOW £106.24 at Very If Paw Patrol is your little one's thing, then this is the Toniebox for you. The bright red colour holds broad appeal, and with four Tonies in the set, including Chase, Marshall, Skye and Liberty, it's a real treat for little PP fans. Each Tonie has a running time of approximately one hour to keep kiddies entertained. Save £15 Blue Toniebox Bundle WAS £139.99, NOW £124.99 at Very The perfect starting point for those new to Tonies, this bundle includes a blue Toniebox and four Tonie characters including The Gruffalo, Stick Man, Peter Rabbit and Thomas the Tank Engine. Running times vary between about 15 minutes up to an hour, with a mixture of themed stories and catchy songs. SAVE £15 Pink Toniebox Bundle WAS £139.99, NOW £124.99 at Very For wannabe Disney princesses, this pink Toniebox bundle will be right up their street. It includes four princess Tonies, including Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Moana, Rapunzel and Ariel from The Little Mermaid. And there's currently £15 off when you buy via the Very website.

Is a Toniebox bundle good value for money?

When you consider that the Toniebox (which comes with the creative Tonie as standard) is £79.95, and each Tonie character is roughly £15, then it's only cost-effective to buy a bundle when it's discounted, rather than paying the RRP, which is effectively the same as buying the items individually.

If you want to create your own bundle, then you can head to the Tonies website and use their Bundler tool. You can choose the colour of your Toniebox, and then pick a bundle to include either three, five or seven Tonies.

For more screen-free fun for the little ones in your life, you might also like the best dinosaur toys, these mix and make toys or this year's top toys.