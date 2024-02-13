Bag a bargain in the Amazon '2 for £20' toy sale with big names on offer, including LEGO, Duplo, Paw Patrol and more

Got a kid's birthday coming up? Now's the time to take advantage of promotions and offers - and you can currently get two toys for £20 on Amazon

Buying toys for the kids in your life can be expensive, so when a sale comes along, it's worthwhile taking advantage and snapping up those gifts or treats at a fraction of their usual price.

And right now Amazon is running a promotion on a selection of toys where you can pick up two for £20. The offer is only available on specific toys, but we've had a good look and there's an excellent selection for a broad age range, including Peppa Pig, Gabby's Dollhouse, Play-Doh, and LEGO.

This promotion is running until 28 July 2024, so it's likely the product selection on offer will change during this time. Keep your eyes peeled and snap up your preferred buys as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

We're hoping that throughout the offer period, we'll see some of the best Peppa Pig toys, a kid-friendly chess set, or one of these gross-sounding games on the list, but right now, these are our top picks.

LEGO Duplo My First Number Train
LEGO DUPLO My First Number Train Toy

Batman Monster Truck
Monster Jam Official Batman Monster Truck

Play Doh Kitchen Creations - Cookie Creations
Play-Doh Sweet Shoppe Cookie Creations

Peppa Pig Learning Pad
Peppa's Flip Up Learning Pad

Paw Patrol Dino Rescue toy
Paw Patrol Dino Rescue Rev Up Vehicle

Gabby's Dollhouse colour in backpack
Gabby's Doll House Colouring In Backpack

Tomy Toomies bath toys
TOMY Toomies Octopals Bath Toy

Luxury Tie Dye Kit
FabLab Luxury Tie Dye Kit with 7 Colours

Octopus pram toy
LAMAZE Salty Sam the Octopus Baby Toy

Barbie Glamping and BBQ set
Barbie Glamping & BBQ Playset

Lil Snoopy pull along toy
Fisher-Price Lil' Snoopy Pull-along Toy

LEGO Friends Horse and Pony Trailer set
LEGO Friends Horse and Pony Trailer Set

If you regularly shop with Amazon, then you're probably already aware of the perks of being a Prime member, but there are a number of Prime hidden benefits that are often overlooked. Even if you aren't a Prime member, there's no doubt that the online giant offers a great selection of products, with many at the cheapest price. But it's always worth shopping around and seeing if any other toy retailers are selling the same product cheaper. Remember to factor in delivery costs when weighing up the cheapest place to buy.