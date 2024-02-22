Quick! Save a whopping £25 on this Playmobil set (normally £40) – and it's perfect for Back To The Future fans
If you have your own little Marty McFly at home, they'll love this Playmobil set – and right now there's 65% off
Playmobil is a staple in any kids toy collection and its popularity doesn't seem to be waning – in fact, 2024 will see Playmobil celebrating its 50th anniversary, and one of the year's top toys comes from the famous toy brand. In the LEGO vs Playmobil debate, you might not be too clear on the differences, but the truth is that Playmobil offers its own unique play experience.
With a focus on role-playing and storytelling, Playmobil offers types of play that are great for your child's development, including providing a boost for their cognitive, emotional and motor skills growth.
Add to that an extra movie-tie-in layer, and you can add a sense of realism to playtime. Take this Back To The Future Part II themed set for example. Based on the hoverboard chase scene from the second Back To The Future film in the franchise, kids will love being able to connect what they may have seen on screen with the physical toys they hold in their hands (or vice versa). And for a short time, this Playmobil set (which normally retails for £40), is available for just £13.95 on Amazon. That's a saving of 65 percent.
Suitable for children aged five and over, this is a great play set for any child who loves the thrilling adventures of Marty McFly and friends. This is an 80-piece set that does require assembly, but once built, kids will adore role-playing with the Marty McFly, Dr. Emmett Brown and Griff Tannen figures and the 70+ accessories. This will make a great addition to the collection if you have any of the other Back To The Future Playmobile sets already.
Even for little ones less familiar with the films, they're imaginations will run wild, as they practice their social skills and role play scenarios with the characters, taking Marty on all new adventures with his hoverboard.
3 other Playmobil sets we really rate (and they're all on offer too)
Little animal lovers will adore getting stuck in with this zoo-themed Playmobil set. Suitable for kids aged four and over, this set contains four figures, two giraffes and five penguins (which you can send down their own ice slide) for an array of zoo-time adventures.
Recreate holiday fun with this waterpark-themed set. This 65-piece set includes a water pool, spray gun, two figures and 60 accessories – add water for some splashtastic and tactile fun. Suitable for ages four and over.
If you're more of a LEGO household, you might be interested in when LEGO was invented, whether you can recycle it, or the difference between LEGO and Duplo.
