Ride on toys for toddlers: 12 best buys, including the iconic Cozy Coupe

We round up some fantastic ride-on toys that are not only loads of fun, but will also help to boost your little one's gross motor skills too.

Ride-on toys are great for kids, and feature in many of our toy collections including the best toys for three year olds, as well as in the list of this year's top toys - they're super fun, help foster balance and coordination, supports leg muscle development and boosts problem-solving skills. From bouncy toys to balance bikes, and scooters to baby walkers, there is lots of choice available.

We've picked out favourites based on our expert product knowledge and personal experience, the experience of real-life mums, as well as looking at the bestselling and highest rated products at a variety of retailers.

12 ride-on toys for toddlers

What are the benefits of ride-on toys?

Ride-on toys are really good for your child's development, boosting their gross motor skills and balance, as well as improving their coordination and spatial awareness as they navigate their way around obstacles.

Studies show that the rate of active play in modern life has decreased compared to previous years, and so ride-on toys are a way to encourage your child to engage in more physical play, which can lead to them adopting a more active lifestyle.

The Good Play Guide, founded by GoodtoKnow expert panelist Dr Amanda Gummer, also states that toy vehicles, whether hand-held or ride-on, can are great for pretend play and , boost social skills, and encourage your child to make their own sound effects as they play, mimicking what they have seen in the real world.

