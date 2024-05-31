Ride on toys for toddlers: 12 best buys, including the iconic Cozy Coupe
We've curated this list of the best ride-on toys for toddlers that are not only fun, but crucial for their development too
We round up some fantastic ride-on toys that are not only loads of fun, but will also help to boost your little one's gross motor skills too.
Ride-on toys are great for kids, and feature in many of our toy collections including the best toys for three year olds, as well as in the list of this year's top toys - they're super fun, help foster balance and coordination, supports leg muscle development and boosts problem-solving skills. From bouncy toys to balance bikes, and scooters to baby walkers, there is lots of choice available.
We've picked out favourites based on our expert product knowledge and personal experience, the experience of real-life mums, as well as looking at the bestselling and highest rated products at a variety of retailers.
12 ride-on toys for toddlers
Suitable from: 12 months | Batteries required: None
It's brightly coloured, has a shape sorter and it's shaped like a llama - need we say more? This wooden ride-on toy is a great alternative to plastic, has ergonomic handles that are easy for tiny hands to grasp, and is sturdy enough to help support your little one as they explore the world around them.
Suitable from: 12 months | Batteries required: None
Embodying cute bug characters, from a bee and butterfly to a grasshopper and a beetle, the bright colours and cute face of this bestselling tricycle will definitely appeal to your little one. Once they've finished zooming around on three wheels, the tricycle folds up neatly for easy storage.
Suitable from: 3 years | Batteries required: None
If you're looking for value for money when it comes to a ride-on toy, then this three-in-one option offers just that. When all parts are assembled, it's a rocking 'shark', remove the base and it becomes a push-car, and the base can be used as a balance board. Kids will love the shark character, and design-conscious parents will love the muted colourway.
Suitable from: 3 years | Batteries required: 2 x AA batteries (not included)
This three-wheeled ride-on tractor will go down a treat with those obsessed with tractor toys. It's got anti-slip pedals to help ensure secure operation, and once you add the batteries, it also makes fun tractor noises and the horn sounds too. Better still, it comes with a trailer that can be filled with whatever your little ones needs to transport from A to B.
Suitable from: 18 months | Batteries required: None
It would be impossible to round up the best ride-on toys without including the iconic Cozy Coupe. It has a removable floorboard, so that when you're little one is big enough, they can use their feet to propel themselves wherever they want to go (until then, you can manoeuvre them yourself). Kids will love playing pretend and testing out the working horn.
Suitable from: 15 months | Batteries required: None
This tricycle is great for a growing child - while they're young, you can disengage the steering and pedals and direct their motion with the long handle. It's got a comfortable seat, quiet wheels and a little bucket on the back for all of their essentials, and as they grow, you can reengage the pedals and steering so them can move independently.
Suitable from: 18 months | Batteries required: None
This strong wooden baby walker and ride-on toy combo is a great choice for toddlers who are building up their gross motor skills and becoming more mobile. With it's spinning picture blocks, shape sorter and space to bring other toys along for the ride, it's no wonder this made our list of the best baby walkers.
Suitable from: 18 months | Batteries required: None
To really build up strength in their leg muscles, this inflatable hopper toy will also help to promote balance and coordination too. With four inflatable legs, it's stable enough for the most excitable toddler. We love the giraffe, but it comes in other variations too, including a dinosaur, lion and unicorn.
Suitable from: 12 months | Batteries required: None
Even if Peppa Pig grinds your gears, there's every chance your little one loves her. This wooden ride-on scooter is suitable from 12 months up until the age of six, and will help to improve their gross motor skills and problem-solving as they navigate their way around obstacles.
Suitable from: 10 months | Batteries required: None
To help strengthen your child's motor skills and improve their balance, this balance bike is worth considering. It has a cute character design that will delight kiddies, four modes - Balance, Push, Walk, Ride - as well as wide wheels for stability. It's easy to assemble, and light enough to carry if your tiny human decides they want to walk instead of ride.
Suitable from: 3 years | Batteries required: 4 x C batteries (not included)
This ride-on fire engine went down a treat with my nephew when he got it for Christmas when he was three-years-old. To start with he preferred to sit on it and scoot around without the sound effects, but once he was used the battery-powered sounds and movements, he loved it. It also comes with a plastic fireman's hat which adds to the role play fun.
Suitable from: 12 months | Batteries required: None
A classic ride-on toy - the iconic rocking horse. Designed for indoor use, this one is made from wood, and looks like wood, with a sweet and recognisable horse design. It also has additional safety supports for around your child's waist to keep your little one secure as they enjoy their rocking horse ride.
What are the benefits of ride-on toys?
Ride-on toys are really good for your child's development, boosting their gross motor skills and balance, as well as improving their coordination and spatial awareness as they navigate their way around obstacles.
Studies show that the rate of active play in modern life has decreased compared to previous years, and so ride-on toys are a way to encourage your child to engage in more physical play, which can lead to them adopting a more active lifestyle.
The Good Play Guide, founded by GoodtoKnow expert panelist Dr Amanda Gummer, also states that toy vehicles, whether hand-held or ride-on, can are great for pretend play and , boost social skills, and encourage your child to make their own sound effects as they play, mimicking what they have seen in the real world.
Continue reading
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
