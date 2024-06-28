The Entertainer's flash sale this weekend includes brand new releases and expert approved buys - here's what we've got our eye on
If you've got a kid's birthday coming up, or want to grab some games to see your family through the summer holidays, then The Entertainer's flash sale this weekend could be right up your street.
Whether you're looking to save some money on the best kids toys of 2024, or the outdoor toys you have are in dire need of updating, any opportunity to save some money before keeping the kids entertained all summer will be welcomed by parents. After all, according to recent research, school holidays cost parents more than £3,000 a year. Yikes.
To help, toy retailer The Entertainer has announced a flash summer sale for savvy bargain hunters. From now until 11.59pm on Monday 1 July, parents can save £10 when they spend £60, or £20 when they spend £100, by using the code SAVEMORE when shopping online. The offer is available online only, and can't be used in conjunction with any other offer. LEGO playsets and gift cards are also excluded.
Need some inspo? These are the toys we've got our eye on in the sale:
Hug-A-Lumps are brand new super soft, super squishy weighted plush toys that make them super satisfying to cuddle. They weight about 1.5 kilograms, measure about 60 centimetres in length, and come in eight different adorable designs. If you know a Squishmallows lover, I bet they'll love Hug-A-Lumps too.
Got a Barbie fan in your midst? This mini BarbieLand Dreamhouse is perfect for those who might be short on toy storage space at home. It comes with a mini Barbie doll, pet and pet accessory, and has a working lift, slide and pool. Suitable for kids age four and over, this will get their imagination flowing and spark their creativity as they play.
Perfect for kids from 18 months, this trampoline offers loads of fun while they find their feet. It's durable and sturdy (thanks to the rubber feet) and it has soft grip handles to help your toddler steady themselves as they bounce. If you're looking to incorporate some more active play in to your little one's day, this is great for summer as they can enjoy it outside.
If you know a little animal lover, then this pooch themed toy, exclusive to The Entertainer, will be right up their street. They get their very own scruffy pup that needs a good groom to make it looks its best. Kids, aged five and older, will adore revealing the cute pupster underneath all that fur, and getting to grips with all the grooming it needs.
This is one of the top toys of 2024 according to industry experts, and is included in The Entertainer's flash sale. This smart tracker is pocket sized, and will count up to 99,999 kicks - perfect for budding Beckhams, especially those currently inspired by the Euros tournament.
Stitch is hugely popular right now, and if you know someone firmly entrenched in the fandom, then they'll love this Stitch puppet, which is available for pre-order. Pop your hand in the slot in the back of the puppet's head, and you can make Stitch talk, move his ears and mouth and even squint his eyes.
If you need more ideas for toys to look for in The Entertainer's sale, take a look at our picks of the best dinosaur toys, interactive pets for kids and the slime toys that they will love (and that they can play with outside over the summer). Want more discounts? Check out our picks of the best early Amazon Prime Day toy deals.
