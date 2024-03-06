These are the 8 inspirational women being honoured with their own Barbie in 2024 (but here's why you won't be able to to buy them)

In honour of Barbie's 65th anniversary year, and ahead of International Women's Day, eight amazing women will be recognised for their achievements with their very own Barbie doll.

Barbie is one of the best-selling toys of all time, after first being introduced in 1959, selling a whopping 10 million worldwide in a three year period in the 1990s. Since her debut, there have been multiple iterations of Barbie, including a Barbie with Down's Syndrome, introduced as part of the brands inclusive Fashionistas range.

The doll has seen a resurgence of popularity thanks to the hugely well-received and Oscar-nominated movie, and rumours of a Barbie sequel. And one of the movie's stars is amongst the group of women being honoured with a Barbie made in their own likeness. Yep, Dame Helen Mirren, the Barbie movie's narrator, is getting her own Barbie, the likeness of which is based on one of the actress's favourite red carpet looks. Speaking of the honour, Dame Helen Mirren says: "It's a very special thing and something I can add to my list of my favourite achievements - becoming a Dame of the British Empire, having an Oscar, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and having my own Barbie."

The other women being honoured with their own Barbie as part of the Barbie Role Models initaitive include; actress and producer Viola Davis, singers Kylie Minogue and Shania Twain, comedian and activist Enissa Amani, director, producer and screenwriter Lila Aviles, model Nicole Fujita, and content creator Maira Gomez. Barbie Role Models honours those from diverse backgrounds and fields who are breaking boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls. Previous Barbie Role Models include: Shonda Rimes, the name behind TV shows including Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder and Bridgerton, make up artist and brand founder Pat McGrath, COVID vaccine developer Professor Sarah Gilbert and Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

Can you buy Barbie Role Models?

Unfortunately, Barbie Role Model dolls are not available to purchase, even on a limited edition run. They are one of a kind and gifted to the person whose likeness they represent. However, by celebrating role models from a broad range of backgrounds and disciplines, Barbie builds on its ethos, saying 'Imagining she can be anything is just the beginning. Actually seeing she can makes all the difference.'

Barbie Helen Keller £24.99 at Amazon Despite losing her sight and hearing at just 19 months old, Helen Keller went on to become a prolific author, disability rights activist and lecturer. At the age of seven, Helen met teacher Anne Sullivan who taught her how to read and write. In her life, Helen went on to visit 25 countries, becoming a world famous speaker and author. Barbie Madam C.J. Walker £32.99 at Amazon Madam C.J. Walker was a successful entrepreneur and the first documented self-made female millionaire in the U.S., making her fortune by developing and selling a line of cosmetics and hair care products for black women. Madam C.J. Walker is also known for her philanthropy and activism for social change.

Barbie Anna May Wong £54.99 at Amazon Anna May Wong is considered the first Chinese American movie star, breaking barriers in Hollywood in the 1920s and 30s and wowing audiences all over the world. She also broke barriers with The Gallery of Madam Liu-Tsong, the first-ever US TV show starring an Asian American as the series lead character. Barbie Billie Jean King £27.23 at Amazon Billie Jean King is regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time, who tirelessly championed women's equality in sport. She is also known for taking part in a globally televised Battle of the Sexes tennis match against fellow player Bobby Riggs - and winning. Barbie Dr Maya Angelou £38.05 at Amazon Dr Maya Angelou was an author, poet and civil rights activist, who earned various awards throughout her life, including more than 50 honorary doctorates and a Presidential Media of Freedom. She was also nominated for a National Book Award for her autobiography I know Why the Caged Bird Sings. Barbie Florence Nightingale £58.95 at Amazon Florence Nightingale is revered as the founder of modern nursing. After enrolling as a nursing student in 1850, Florence went on to reform hospital efficiencies and standards in patient care. She was also a pioneer in the use of statistics, presenting her data in graphical forms to make it easier to draw conclusions.

In other Barbie-related news, these Barbie and Ken baby names have soared in popularity, and here's everything we know about Ruth Handler's daughter who the iconic doll is named after.