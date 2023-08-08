Barbie and Ken baby names have soared in popularity - here's the meaning behind them

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Barbie and Ken-inspired baby names are on the rise - after reports of a three-fold increase in searches online but what do they actually mean?

Deciding what to call your baby can be harder than choosing the best cot mattress or best school shoes (when they're ready to hit that milestone). Lining up choices of baby names that are unique or cool baby names to the most popular baby name.

And now there's a new wave of names in the running, inspired by the hit toy doll and movie Barbie. Not only has the film sparked a surge in the number of 90s-inspired toy baby names but it's also got parents-to-be searching online for the lead star names Barbie and Ken.

Babynames.com told entertainment site TMZ, that its site has seen an increase of 300% for Barbie and 200% for Ken in July alone.

The name Barbie has the meaning 'stranger' according to the site. It reads, "Diminutive form of Barbara. Barbie, the famous fashion doll by Mattel. The name Barbie is primarily a female name of American origin that means Stranger."

The baby names site has recorded that people who like the name Barbie are also said to like;

Bella

Bambi

Breanna

Hannah

Lily

Bellatrix

Daisy

Oliver

Ethan

Adrian

Caleb

David

Aaron

Daniel

According to other names they saved while browsing the site for inspiration. But if Barbie isn't quite right, alternative names that are like Barbie include Barb, Bravo, and Brava.

Meanwhile Ken, has a Scottish origin and means 'handsome'. The website explains, "Short form of of the name Kenneth. Also a Japanese name meaning "Good Health, Intelligent." And gives a nod to some famous Ken's including, Ken Howard, actor. Ken Kesey, author and "Barbie and Ken" teenage dolls by Mattel.

People who like the name Ken also like;

Liam

Kenneth

Kevin

Aiden

Ethan

Aidan

Aaron

Lily

Eva

Charlotte

Naomi

Lydia

Molly

Eve

But if Ken's not for your baby, similar alternatives include;

Kame/ Kane

Kasim

Kawena

Keagan/Keegan/Keena/Keenan/Keene

Kenna/Kennan/Kenny/Kenyi/Kenyon

Keon

Keyanna

Kiana

Kim/Kimi/Kimmy

Kin/Kina

Kione/Koen/Konane

Kuma/Kumi

Kyna/Kynan

Kimani

Barbie was named after the inventor of Barbie, Ruth Handler’s daughter, Barbara, and Ken after her son, Kenneth

And while the names might be experience a resurgence, throughout the early to mid-60s, the baby names were popular with between 70 and 100 babies per million named after the iconic doll, reports Social Security Administration.

Popularity of the names spiked in 1964 for Barbie and in 1963 for Ken.

While it remains to be seen if anyone calls their future children Barbie and Ken, it might make a cute twin baby name choice.

Explore other baby name ideas including Disney baby names for boys and girls, and Bridgerton-inspired baby names to name but a few.