Trading cards are bringing major nostalgia vibes for Euro 2024 - here's 4 reasons they're your child's new obsession

Ahead of the Euro 2024 kick off, we look at why kids are obsessed with trading cards

Euro 2024 trading cards and stickers collage
(Image credit: Future)
Sarah Handley
By
published

With the Euro 2024 tournament kicking off today, we take a look at the trending toy of the tournament, that's got kids embracing a rather nostalgic trend.

There's a whole raft of classic toys that you can still buy today, including the best toys of the 90s, and it turns out that there's a Euro 2024 themed toy sweeping the collections of football fans across the country that has a real nod to the past - collectible trading cards. These cards, available from Amazon, Argos, and Smyths, have young football fans caught up in the summer sporting event hype and buzzing with the excitement of collecting and swapping the cards with the hopes of ending up with a full set.

GoodtoKnow's Consumer Editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, shares that these cards are her football-loving daughter's latest obsession. "My daughter is literally obsessed with the Panini England football trading cards ahead of the Euros starting this week.

"She takes her binder to school and they spend lunchtimes swapping and trading cards. She fully hopes to collect the whole set and make millions from it one day, especially if England win the Euros."

While these cards and their sticker counterparts are the latest fad for the kids (in spite of some controversy), the idea of a toy like this is nothing new. When I was a child, it was a Gladiators sticker book that was all the rage, and my friends and I would be so excited to buy our packs of stickers from the local newsagents, exchanging Lightning's face for Wolf's legs with the hopes of coming into possession of one we needed and filling all of the spaces in the sticker book.

Soon after, came the glorious appeal of Pogs and Tazos - coin-shaped cards with various designs, from celebrities of the day, Looney Toons characters and more, that were infinitely collectible. Since then Pokemon and Disney Lorcana trading cards have continued the trend.

But what is it about these cards that holds such appeal?

  1. In part, it is the companionship with something larger, whether it is a sporting event, TV programme, comic book or even music stars.
  2. They allow your child to extend their affinity and build on their passions.
  3. Then there is the exciting problem-solving and negotiation skills that come with identify gaps and opportunity for swaps, and establishing fair trades with their friends so they may both build their collections effectively.
  4. Beyond that, there is the epic satisfaction and self esteem that comes from successfully completing a collection. That collection in itself can become a wonderful keepsake that your little one can reminisce over in the years to come.

If you think your child might be interested in Panini's football cards and stickers, we've found three options to help them get started.

Panini England Adrenalyn Xl 2024 Official Tournament Edition Trading Cards-Multipack, Mixed
Panini England Adrenalyn Xl 2024 Official Tournament Edition Trading Cards Multipack

Bolster any collection with this multipack of trading cards that includes five packs as well as two limited edition packs.

Panini England Adrenalyn Xl 2024 Official Tournament Edition Trading Cards-Classic Tin, Mixed
Panini England Adrenalyn Xl 2024 Official Tournament Edition Trading Cards Classic Tin

If you want to keep the cards neatly stored, this classic tin comes with 10 packs, including a limited edition pack and a sought-after Golder Baller pack.

England 2024 Tournament Edition Official Sticker Collection - Starter Pack
England 2024 Tournament Edition Official Sticker Collection - Starter Pack

If you want the stickers instead, this starter pack is, well, the best place to start. The pack comes with an album and five packs of stickers (five stickers per pack).

More football themed toys...

If trading cards and stickers aren't your thing, don't let that put you off embracing the footballing spirit this summer.

Smart Ball 1002 Kick Tracker Keepie Uppie Counter, Orange, Small
Smart Ball Kick Tracker Keepie Uppie Counter

One of this year's top toys, this keepie uppie counter is essential for anyone looking to improve their football skills.

Orchard Toys Penalty Shoot-Out Mini Game - Football Gifts for Boys, Girls, and Toddlers - Number, Counting, and Educational Games for 3+ Year Olds - Travel Games for Kids - 2-4 Players
Orchard Toys Penalty Shoot-Out Mini Game

This Orchard Toys game, for age 3+, is great for improving counting and memory skills, all while embracing a football theme.

M.y Mini Table Top Foosball Game | 41cm X 23cm | Six-A-Side Football Table Game for Kids and Adults | Football Gift
M.y Mini Table Top Foosball Game

Should the weather be less than ideal during Euro 2024, then this table top foosball table can keep the footie-fun alive.

Consumer Writer & Money Editor, GoodtoKnow

Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language. 

