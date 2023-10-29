150 popular French names for boys and girls – from Lucien to Margot we've got you covered

As baby names go these popular French names are oh-so-sweet, chic, and fast becoming a popular choice for many parents across the UK.

Naming your child is a personal experience, whether you’re after something unique with some unusual baby names , going against the grain (spare a moment for the unpopular baby names ), or getting ahead of the curve with cool baby names .

“Some parents have French ancestry and therefore want to honour their heritage, but you don’t have to have a French grandmother to want a French name for your baby,” says Pamela Redmond, co-creator and CEO of Nameberry .

Editor's note While this article suggests 'boy' names and 'girl' names, in reality names can be used for anyone - regardless of the sex at birth. You'll know what suits your baby.

She continues: “Some parents simply love France, the French language and culture, or French style and want to bring that love to their child’s name.”

Based on hot-off-the-press data from Statista, we source the most popular French names, as well as answer all your FAQs, like how do you pick a name for your baby, when should I start picking a baby name, and the top three things to bear in mind when choosing a baby name.

Popular French names

What are the most popular French names for girls?