150 popular French names for boys and girls – from Lucien to Margot we've got you covered
Popular French names are making their way across the Channel – we reveal the best ones to choose from that are très bon.
As baby names go these popular French names are oh-so-sweet, chic, and fast becoming a popular choice for many parents across the UK.
Naming your child is a personal experience, whether you’re after something unique with some unusual baby names, going against the grain (spare a moment for the unpopular baby names), or getting ahead of the curve with cool baby names.
“Some parents have French ancestry and therefore want to honour their heritage, but you don’t have to have a French grandmother to want a French name for your baby,” says Pamela Redmond, co-creator and CEO of Nameberry.
Editor's note
While this article suggests 'boy' names and 'girl' names, in reality names can be used for anyone - regardless of the sex at birth. You'll know what suits your baby.
She continues: “Some parents simply love France, the French language and culture, or French style and want to bring that love to their child’s name.”
Based on hot-off-the-press data from Statista, we source the most popular French names, as well as answer all your FAQs, like how do you pick a name for your baby, when should I start picking a baby name, and the top three things to bear in mind when choosing a baby name.
Popular French names
What are the most popular French names for girls?
- Alba Origin: Latin | Style: Elegant | Pronunciation: Al-bah
Meaning: Although a gender-neutral name, Alba ranks as one of the most popular French baby names for girls. Its Latin origin means white, clear and bright.
- Alexandrine Origin: Greek and French | Style: Graceful | Pronunciation: Al-ix-on-dreen
Meaning: Alexandrine is the French version of the name Alexandra, which is derived from the Greek name Alexandros, interpreted to mean protector of mankind.
- Alice Origin: German | Style: Famous | Pronunciation: Al-is
Meaning: According to research by the Social Security Administration (SSA), the popularity of the name Alice was at an all-time low in 2001, but is now on the rise again. Alice is of German origin and means noble and was originally derived from the old French name Aalis.
- Alida Origin: Italian and Dutch | Style: Graceful | Pronunciation: Uh-Lay-Duh
Meaning: Alida is typically a girl’s name and is often considered something different from Alda. The meaning of the former can vary but generally, it’s associated with being noble or acquiring old-fashioned charm.
- Ambre Origin: Arabic | Style: Exotic | Pronunciation: Am-Bray
Meaning: A French variation on the name Amber, Ambre is still a popular choice for parents. It literally means the colour amber (which is yellow and orange) but the literal translation is fossilised tree resin.
- Anna Origin: Hebrew | Style: Latin Old Testament | Pronunciation: An-Uh
Meaning: Anna comes from the Hebrew name Hannah which means grace or favour. Anna was popular with the Ancient Romans and meant the year’s cycle around the ninth or 10th century.
- Arielle Origin: Hebrew | Style: Joyful | Pronunciation: A-R-e-l
Arielle has Hebrew origins and means lioness of God. It’s also associated with strength and bravery.
- Augustine Origin: Latin | Style: Traditional | Pronunciation: Aw-gus-tin
Meaning: The name Augustine is of Latin origin and means worthy of respect. It’s often associated with the Christian saint Augustine of Hippo, who was a prominent theologian and philosopher.
- Barbe Origin: French and German | Style: Authentic | Pronunciation: Barb
Meaning: Barbe is the French form of Barbara, and its meaning is typically associated with stranger or foreigner, derived from the word barbarus in Latin.